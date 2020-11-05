A steer donated to the NCW Fair by Waterville 4-H for this year’s virtual livestock auction Aug. 26-28 did double duty, bringing in another $5,000 for improvements in the steer barn, when it was raffled off Oct. 15.
The steer was purchased at the auction by Boulder Park, Inc. (BPI) of Mansfield for $1,750 and also obtained $1,745 in add-on donations at the time of the auction.
BPI told the fair in September they were donating the live steer back, and because the steer was ready to be butchered a raffle was the option that seemed most workable for raising money from the steer and getting it butchered in time.
The fair board livestock committee decided to sell 250 $20 raffle tickets with the help of the Waterville Lions. Two winners would each receive a half cut of wrapped beef.
Stacy’s Custom Meats donated the cutting and wrapping.
The raffle was announced on the fair Facebook page and tickets were sold by fair board members.
The winners were Wayne Tupling of Mansfield and Carrie Zollman of Waterville.
Fair manager Carolyn Morley wanted to thank Waterville 4-H for donating the steer, the Ruud family, Daling family and Derrick Whitehall for contributing to raising the steer, BPI for turning the steer back to the fair, and Stacy’s Custom Meats for donating the cutting and wrapping. She also wanted to thank everyone who helped sell raffle tickets, and those who bought tickets. She thanked board member and livestock clerk Ann Whitehall for all her work on the project.
Another piece of news at the fairgrounds is that there are new bathrooms in the RV area.
Pre-fabricated bathrooms valued at $300,000 were installed with funding from the CARES act. The bathrooms include two handicapped accessible toilet rooms and four shower rooms, one of which is handicapped accessible.
Facilities manager Ed Daling said the bathrooms were a part of the fair’s 10-year plan of improvements and will help the fair to promote the RV Park to travelers’ organizations and RV clubs.
It is expected that the bathrooms will be a convenience during the fair, an important infrastructure in case the grounds are needed for emergency shelter, and a feature that will make the RV area a more popular destination during the off-season.