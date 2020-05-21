NCW — North Central Regional Library will host a free virtual program with Nancy Pearl from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday on the video conferencing platform Zoom.
For the link to participate, visit ncrl.org/blog/virtual-nancy-pearl. Once you register, an email will be sent to you with the Zoom event details.
Pearl is a best-selling author, librarian, literary critic, and radio and television personality. She will talk about her upcoming book, “The Writer’s Library,” as well as give a book talk and answer audience questions.