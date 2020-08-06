With three combines, a grain cart, several grain trucks and a crew of about eight, the Thomsens were working to bring in the wheat crop from fields along Road 3 Northwest about 7 miles east of Waterville.
The family was about a week into harvest on Friday. Garrett Thomsen said this year’s yield was a little below average.
They finished seeding before the heavy rains in the fall, he said. It looked like it could be a good crop, but then there was hardly any snowpack and it didn’t rain much this spring.
“It grew up what it could and then ran out of moisture,” Thomsen said. “We’re thankful for what we’ve got.”
Thomsen said they are hoping some of their fields north of Waterville may have a higher yield.
His brother and farm partner, Bryan Thomsen, said it’s fortunate that the summer heat was slow in coming. That allowed the wheat to continue to grow with a lot less moisture than normal.
He added that one silver lining in the dry conditions this year is that there won’t be issues with falling numbers, which were a problem for many farmers last year.
The falling number test is done to detect an enzyme in the grain that lowers its quality. Enzyme activity can occur due to precipitation near harvest.
Garrett Thomsen said the family expected to be harvesting for two more weeks.