Knemeyer’s owners Casey Smith and Candy Ludeman are excited about a new Waterville Main Street Association project to place narratives in the windows of historic buildings in town.
Smith and Ludeman have spent time learning about the history of Knemeyer’s which opened in 1914. This history includes the personality of the first owner, Lyonel “Tramp” Knemeyer, who ran the store until the early 1960s.
According to Ludeman, Knemeyer was “quite a character.” He was a heavy smoker and a great fan of the local ladies. His tavern was not only his business, but also his favorite hangout place. He would often be found sitting on a stool at the end of the bar.
Ludeman said that even today that location seems to have a special power.
“You can sit there sometimes and just feel good,” she said.
She said she is planning to write up a history of Knemeyer to go next to the narrative history of the building that was placed in the window by Main Street Association vice-president Lisa Davies on July 22.
The window narratives are designed to complement Waterville’s walking tour brochure, completed earlier this year by Bruce Clark of Blue Rooster Services. Brochures are available at the Pioneer Park Deli or outside the entrance of the Waterville Library.
“We hope that visitors will find the information interesting and give them cause to wander through our downtown,” Davies said of the window narratives.
She said she completed 21 window narratives based on information found in an old walking tour brochure. Most have already been put up in the building windows. She will need to compile information for the 13 other buildings that were added to the new brochure.
Davies said the Main Street Association is interested in placing historic stories, like the one about Knemeyer, on the buildings along with the narratives. Those with stories they think would be good for the window project should contact her at 360-391-2232 or lisadavies100@gmail.com.