The NCW Fair Board announced Dave, Marvel, and Robert Mires as the recipients of their 2020 Hall of Fame award in a unanimous decision. The award was delayed a year, because last year’s Crab Feed was cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions throughout the state.
A letter sent to the recipients outlined the positive impacts these three individuals have had on the fair.
“Your dedication and commitment to the NCW Fair and all the associated activities has been a contributing factor to the success of many of our events,” said the letter.
Addressing each individual’s contributions, the Fair Board made it clear that Dave, Marvel, and Robert have been important behind the scenes contributors for quite some time.
Dave has been helping for more than 50 years, helping to create the race horse program and begin the crab feed fundraiser for the fair.
“For the past 50+ years, you and your team have developed the race horse program into an event that people talk about most of the year and thoroughly enjoy during the NCW Fair. Your connections with the Colville Confederated Tribal members have increased the number of horse race participants and ultimately impacted the success of the races. Your ability to raise funds for the race was tremendous. You were one of the originating team members who helped start the crab feed and to develop it into a major event and fundraiser for the fairgrounds,” said the Fair Board.
Marvel has played a big role in improving the interior of the exhibition buildings.
“You have been consistently involved with improving the interior of the exhibition buildings with your decorations, promoting the fair events wherever you go and encouraging the building superintendents. You have always been willing to assist with any project when asked. You and Dave made the perfect team,” the Fair Board told Marvel.
Robert’s contributions go back to when he was eight years old, helping his parents. He progressed from there
“Your involvement with the NCW Fair started as an 8-year old kid following your parents doing those jobs that were close to the ground and easy for a kid to do. You were just happy to be part of the action. As the years went on, you worked the race horse starting gate with Dave, assisted with the Crab Feed, secured the donated tractors to work the track and made hundreds of trips around the arena working the track. Everyone, including those wild-eyed horses and unpredictable riders in the Wild Horse Race, knew you as the guy who shoots the gun to start the most-loved race of the grandstand events,” the Fair Board told Robert.
The Mires family was invited to the Crab Feed this past Saturday as honored guests, where they were presented the award. It was a very deserving recognition for the three, who have made improving the NCW Fair a family affair.