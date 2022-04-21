The results of the Friends of the NCW Fair 23rd annual Crab Feed, Prime Rib Dinner, and Auction are finally in, and everything points to this year’s event being a record breaker.
The event hosted 500 people and featured 100 live auction items as well as just over 100 silent auction items. All of these items were donated.
NCW Fair Manager Carolyn Morley was extremely thankful for the donated items, explaining that the tickets for the food cover the crab feed’s expenses and the auction is where the NCW Fair raises proceeds for its programs.
“We are incredibly thankful for those donations for people near and far. The auction is where our profits really come from. With rising costs of food and supplies, tickets really wash out our expenses making us really rely on auction donations to have a successful event,” explained Morley.
Jacob Barth served as the night’s auctioneer and the Tillicum Riders of Cashmere partnered with the event to host the beer garden. With the help of all parties, the silent auction raised $13,191 and the live auction raised an additional $52,100, for a grand total of $65,291. Morley says this is a record breaking amount for the annual fair.
Morley says the funds raised will be used to improve the fairgrounds in several ways.
“The funds raised through this event are for improvements and special projects that benefit the North Central Washington Fair and the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Funds from this year’s event will go towards matching state grants that were obtained for new roofs on multiple barns and concession buildings as well as building improvements inside the still life buildings. We will be able to purchase just over $15,000 in materials for our rodeo arena that are really needed for safety reasons and to run a better and more efficient PRCA rodeo. We have a few other projects in mind as well,” she said.
This highly successful event took a lot of help from many groups and individuals, in addition to Mr. Barth and the Tillicum Riders of Cashmere that Morley previously mentioned. All deserve thanks for helping create a successful social event as well as creating an event that directly helps Waterville’s fairgrounds.
“We would love to give a huge thank you to all those volunteers that helped us make this event a very special one. The Friends of the NCW Fair Board, the NCW Fair Board, and many community members who chipped in to help us. Huge and special thank you to Stephanie Stibal, Braxton Jessup, and Marla Madsen for all their help with the auction this year,” said Morley.