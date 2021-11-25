During the Nov. 15 Waterville Town Council meeting, there were multiple conversations about possible grant opportunities for the upcoming new year. One possibility that town officials have asked for feedback about is for town parks.
Mayor Jill Thompson announced the town’s Park and Tree Board is currently working on updating the park comprehensive plan. This plan helps make priorities for repairs, maintenance, and updates to Waterville’s parks, including the town property on Badger Mountain.
Mayor Thompson encouraged ideas surrounding Waterville’s parks to be submitted to the Park and Tree Board as they update their plan.
“If there’s things that you’d like to see in our parks, and this includes Badger Mountain as well as our in-town parks, let the park board know what you’re interested in seeing happen, what you want fixed, what you want maintained. Something exciting you might like to see that is in a realm of grant funding,” she said
The Park and Tree Board’s goal is to have their comprehensive plan updated by February 2022 so that they can apply for grants that will allow their vision to be transformed into reality.
