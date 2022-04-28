Jenna Dixon is now on the board of Waterville Cemetery District #2 as an elected official and has been seriously involved in maintaining the physical cemeteries as well as the important historical aspects. The first focus is on Farmer's Cemetery. It is small in size, but huge in historical significance, especially for the community of Farmer, and local resident and self-described historian, Jim Danielson. Dixon writes, "Douglas County Cemetery District #2 has oversight and management of the cemetery, but it’s helpful, caring citizens that help keep our heritage and history alive."
Dixon has written up a biography and history for Jim Danielson, and provided an excerpt: "And on the eighth day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker,’ so God made a FARMER! This story begins in Germany, 1877, Julius Oberstaedt (born 1857) and Pauline Regan (born 1865) were immigrating to the United States. They arrived by ship on Ellis Island. They began working farm labor and whatever work could be found, headed West. They arrived (7 years later) in the small town of Douglas, WA in 1884 and were married at Douglas (not yet a state, Washington achieved statehood in 1889). They settled east of Waterville what was then known as Supple and began farming the land and raising a family. They had 160 acres of land. They had to prove up (build a dwelling, dig a well, improve upon the land) After these provisions were completed, they were deeded the land by the government). Five children were born of this union, Anna, Fred, Marie, Augusta and Pauline. Due to poor prenatal health and lack of pediatric support, both Fred and Pauline succumbed to childhood illness and perished, as was a common occurrence during the early pioneer days. Their tiny grave is shared at Farmer Cemetery. The second-generation found John Danielson marrying Marie Oberstaedt and carrying on the farming tradition. To John and Marie, were born John Jr, LeeRoy, Kenny, Polly, Helen and Ruth. They operated the family farm for many years until 1965 when John Junior continued the operation. The third generation could find John Jr working the farm, later at Waterville School and tending to the Farmer Cemetery. This is our focal point. John Jr tended to the history and memory of a family that has passed on. He turned this passion he had for his late family and caring for the ground on to his son, Jim Danielson who began farming in 2009 until the present. Fourth-generation farming continues with Jim as does care of the Farmer Cemetery. John Jr. passed the baton to Jim and you can find him spraying weeds, picking up litter, caring for the graves of the family long gone bye. "
We will continue our series as Commissioner Dixon weaves her way through the Waterville Plateau cemeteries' rich history.
"The strongest reason I continue what I do with the cemetery is to honor my late father. Care and respect of final resting place of those gone before us was very important to him and he instilled this in me from an early age. I will continue for as long as I'm able," said Jim Danielson.