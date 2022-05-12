Due to muddy conditions and high brush, only six photos were taken at Kummer Cemetery. In the future, further attempts will be made, weather permitting.
The Cemetery, named Kummer Cemetery, is apparently in tribute to Ernst Kummer and his family. "Ernst Kummer is one of the heaviest property owners in Douglas county and it is greatly to his credit when we note the fact that he came here with very limited means and has gained his present princely holdings by his own labor and wisdom. Mr. Kummer resides about two and one-half miles east of Waterville, on his estate of eight hundred acres, which is all laid under tribute to produce various crops." Circa 1885.
Ida Allen was the wife of George A. Allen, who was one of the signers of the Petition to Incorporate the town of Waterville on March 22, 1889.
Gertrude Agnes Brockman was only 15 years old when she died.
She was the daughter of J. F. and Louisa Brockman.
Captain Heman A. Miles and his wife, Jane Holt Miles. A family tree is included with additional burial sites and a document for Mastain, their son.
H. A. Miles is on a list of people living in the Waterville area in December 1883. He was appointed treasurer in 1884, and elected in 1885, but failed to qualify. He was unanimously voted in as Chairman on Sept 1, 1888.
A.C. Porter, circa 1890, is listed as a judge and named as one of the officers of the new election to "vote on the proposition of the town of Waterville being organized and incorporated under the general laws of the state, such incorporation to take the place of the old incorporation which was accomplished under the Territorial laws."
Samuel B. Scott was born in Pettis County, Missouri. He died in Walla Walla County, Washington. (Masonic Section)
Private John S. Sheehan was a native of Cork, Ireland, and came here in the 1940s. He was a member of the G.A.R. and a prominent citizen until his death.
"Per Family he was moved in 1977 to Holyrod Paus. Seattle, 205 NE, 205 S? Seattle, WA Despite being moved to Holyrood near Seattle, grave marker was left in place in Waterville."
From the hand of Commissioner Jenna Dixon of Waterville Cemeteries District #2:
"Kummer Cemetery…
Kummer Cemetery is located on Road 3 (Airport Road) and Road M. The cemetery is in the shape of a T with the top of the T located next to Road “M” NW. Douglas County Cemetery District has 36.16 Acres located in this area and abuts the with CRP land still in the Kummer Family. Kevin Kummer’s CRP land surrounds the cemetery plot. The cemetery is laid out quite unique in that there is a 2.08-acre section that is “Catholic”, then there’s the “Protestant” section, and down the draw, a “Russian Settlers section. Subsequent information reveals there is also a “Masonic” section in the same general area for an additional 36.16 acres.
There are quite a few burial sites at this location and the latest burial (information from Douglas County District 2 archives) seems to be in 1910. The majority of sites were from approximately 1888 through the 1890s. These were for the “Protestant” section. The Catholic archives are held by the Arch Diocese of Yakima and are unavailable at this time. The Russian Settlers are still under investigation.
During my research, I found information about Smith Hardin, born February 3, 1833, and dying May 22, 1892. His headstone reads, “Gone but not forgotten”. He was a veteran, G.A.R., Civil War – Protestant Section. A search of genealogy records indicates he was part of the 1st Mississippi Mounted Rifles.
G.A.R. stands for Grand Army of the Republic, founded on April 6, 1866, on the principles of “Fraternity, Charity and Loyalty,” in Springfield, IL, by Dr Benjamin F Stephenson and the first GAR Post was established in Decatur, IL. After the American Civil War, the organization was formed for veterans to network and maintain connections. This was also the organization that declared May 30th as Memorial Day also known as Decoration Day.
It is so fascinating to learn about the ancestors that helped form our current community. Everyone was from somewhere else but seemed to join together to create this wonderful place we call home. I’m sure exclusivity existed, however, inclusiveness prevailed. Neighbor-joining together helping one another through the lean times and celebrating the bountiful. The tenacity and bravery of those who have since passed lives on in us today."