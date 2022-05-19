One of Douglas County Cemetery District's most recent board meeting discussions was planning for the upcoming Memorial Day Service. With over 100 people in attendance at past events, there definitely must be a plan with plenty of volunteers, donations, and help.
Cody Preugschat, Cemetery Director, imparts that it's an intricate design of participation on the part of the many people involved. Like a well-orchestrated play, the volunteers come to assist in the many aspects necessary for a good performance by putting up flags, serving refreshments, and handing out programs. Often, a speaker is designated to inspire the gathering with memorable words honoring those who have passed before us.
Preugschat has been at his job for nearly 10 years. Commissioners Sandy Stoddard and Jenna Dixon are pleased with Cody's work. Dixon, commenting on his ability to transform into whatever the job entails, says, "Basically, 'you don't know you need it until you need it, meaning it's nice to have an understanding calm when you are experiencing chaos and the throes of loss and death. I'm pleased that everything is progressing. Preugschat does a great job and has a fabulous knowledge base. You can quote me on that."
Commissioner Stoddard stresses the importance of maintenance. As with anything, maintaining the buildings, machinery, sprinklers, lawns, and flowers is something many people just assume happens, but it's all part of precise timing and scheduling to stay on top of the up-keep. Many factors and people are involved, with Preugschat as the main cog in the wheels.
The quiet serenity of the cemetery belies the constant action behind the scenes. Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall and Treasurer Felisha Rosales oversee the monetary aspects, while the board oversees the bigger picture.
Preugschat is a man of many hats. He is beloved by the community as an on-the-spot grief counselor and shoulder to lean on while taking care of the finer details of the burial of a loved one. He maintains the cemetery, a big endeavor in itself, and welcomes the visitors and volunteers that often assist with the Memorial Day Celebration. Be sure to check out the Waterville Cemetery Facebook for updates. https://m.facebook.com/105908712774936/
The public is welcome to the next board meeting on June 13 at 9 a.m.
Please contact Cody Preugschat (509) 860-8713 or watervillecemetery@hotmail.com to participate in the upcoming Memorial Day service.
Waterville Cemetery
218 East Elm Street
PO Box 175
Waterville, WA 98858