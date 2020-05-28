Christina and Christopher Cabunoc have been going to the Waterville Cemetery each Memorial Day for years, and it has become a family tradition.
The Seattle residents now bring their 5-year-old daughter, Caitlin, to remember members of the Jones and Slusser families.
Flowers for the occasion are picked from a house in Chelan that was purchased by Maud Slusser and her daughters, Edna Slusser and Gladys Jones.
Gladys and Harry Jones were Christopher Cabunoc’s great-grandparents, and are among many members of the extended pioneer family buried in the cemetery.
As the Cabunocs walked from grave to grave, they read the names aloud and explained to Caitlin who the people were. It’s important for children to learn about family members that have gone before them, Christina Cabunoc said.
Monday’s event included a flag ceremony, gun salute and a rendition of “Taps” without the usual refreshments, music and speeches.
“I’m glad they still did something,” Christina Cabunoc said of this year’s pandemic-sensitive ceremony.
Before and after the ceremony people walked through the cemetery to place flowers on graves.
Chad and Anna Hutchinson live in Waterville, but don’t have any relatives buried in the cemetery.
They go through the cemetery each Memorial Day and read the gravestones. This year the gravestone of Lt. Col. Earl Riger caught their attention. The gravestone noted that Riger was the navigator for the first nonstop flight around the world.
Chad Hutchinson said his family has come to the ceremony since they moved to town about three years ago. It is a way to teach their children, Addi and Duke, about respect for the fallen and for those who have fought for this country.