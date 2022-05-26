Last Thursday was a busy day for the Douglas County Historical Museum, with an all-day event planned for the members. Docents, Board Members, and the Museum Director all rolled up their sleeves and got busy polishing the museum up to a shine in preparation for the Summer Season opening.
Attendees were: Board Member Bruce Clark, Docent/Board Member Diane Petersen, Chairperson/Docent Diana Vickery, Docent Chuck Garrett, Docent/Board Member Cindy Garrett, and Museum Director Earl Cater.
The museum is a treasure trove of Waterville history, local history, and geological history, with a huge collection of over 4,500 rocks displayed in bright cases so that every detail can be seen.
A character named York, portrayed by Cater, can be seen at the museum on various occasions. He is a character, and his video and information are posted here:
Information about the real-life dowser Dick Viebrock, who modeled for the well-known statue seen in front of the museum, can be found inside the museum, along with lots of tidbits of information and lengthy historical forays.
