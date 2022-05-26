Purchase Access

Last Thursday was a busy day for the Douglas County Historical Museum, with an all-day event planned for the members. Docents, Board Members, and the Museum Director all rolled up their sleeves and got busy polishing the museum up to a shine in preparation for the Summer Season opening.

Attendees were: Board Member Bruce Clark, Docent/Board Member Diane Petersen, Chairperson/Docent Diana Vickery, Docent Chuck Garrett, Docent/Board Member Cindy Garrett, and Museum Director Earl Cater.

The museum is a treasure trove of Waterville history, local history, and geological history, with a huge collection of over 4,500 rocks displayed in bright cases so that every detail can be seen.

A character named York, portrayed by Cater, can be seen at the museum on various occasions. He is a character, and his video and information are posted here:

https://www.museumeta.com/XX/Unknown/123126686630503/Douglas-County-Museum#gsc.tab=0

Information about the real-life dowser Dick Viebrock, who modeled for the well-known statue seen in front of the museum, can be found inside the museum, along with lots of tidbits of information and lengthy historical forays.

The museum hours are:

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday through Sunday

May 26 through Oct. 2

It will also be open:

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

For information or tours, contact:

Dr. E.F. Cater, Director

124 West Walnut Street

PO Box 63

Waterville, WA 98858

(509) 745-8435

dchs@nwi.net

https://m.facebook.com/2329476473746211/



