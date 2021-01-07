The building currently known as The Blue Rooster has had multiple uses since it was constructed around 1900. Information provided on Bruce and Cathy Clark’s application for the building to be placed on Waterville’s historic register lists some of its many uses. These include a harness shop, a saloon, a machine shop, an auto shop, a car dealership, a brewing company, the Soil Conservation Service office, a Waterville High School gym and home economics building, a church meeting hall, a fitness center, an art studio, a bakery, coffee shop, and art gallery and the home of Blue Rooster Services.
The building’s longest use and the one that stands out in the more distant memories of Waterville residents whose lives intersected it was as the Waterville Grange Hall, which had its home there between 1944 and 1989.
According to the Clarks’ application, Waterville Grange membership at one time exceeded 400, earning it the title of the largest Grange west of the Mississippi.
The Grange Hall was the site of bimonthly meetings that provided the chance to socialize, recreate together, and to work for causes that were of interest to the rural population. The Grange also hosted a youth program that helped to shape leadership abilities. At times the hall was alive with music and dancing. At other times it was filled with the aromas of home-cooked dishes as members enjoyed potlucks together.
When the Grange purchased the building, they performed an overhaul to help it to fit into the standards expected for the fraternal organization, which is officially called the National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry.
The storefront windows were bricked in to provide privacy during meetings. Three clerestory windows were added to provide natural light. An annex was added at the rear and a stage was constructed for the performances and speeches that would take place there. A floor of Douglas fir was installed. The existing basement was extended under the annex and a concrete floor was poured. A kitchen and bathrooms were installed in the new basement area so the hall would be ready for the varied functions that would take place there.
In addition to housing Grange meetings and functions, the hall was lent out for other community uses. These included scouting, 4-H, FFA, blood drives, and dancing classes and recitals.
When the Clarks ran the Blue Rooster Bakery, Coffee Shop, and Art Gallery in the building from 2008 to 2018 they had a guest book, and many people commented on their memories of the building.
They commented on dance classes and recitals, being crowned Douglas County Wheat Queen in the building, spontaneous fun and entertainment, 4-H meetings, a Halloween haunted house, school functions, and more.
On Dec. 21 the Waterville Town Council accepted the application for the building to be placed on Waterville’s own historic register, which is administered by the Waterville Historic Preservation Commission. It is the first historic building on the register. Bruce Clark said he and Cathy are working on designing a plaque for the building.