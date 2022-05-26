We recently had a big birthday bash with a homemade giant peach cheesecake. I called it, "The best ever cheesecake! With my compliments to the chef." It was that good. But there was leftover cream cheese. It seems there's always leftover cream cheese, and you can add it to different recipes just to use it up, but I'd say this was about a third of one of those big bulk blocks of cream cheese.
It sat in the fridge for days while I contemplated what to do with it. I finally just grabbed it, a few eggs, some vanilla, two apples, and the cinnamon container.
I don't like to use sugar very often, so I made it without and figured people could sweeten it on their own.
Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese Flan
Ingredients
2 apples, cored and sliced
Cinnamon to sprinkle
16 oz cream cheese
4 eggs
2 tsp vanilla
Optional topping syrup
Directions
Place sliced apples in a small 11" x 7" casserole dish and sprinkle with a liberal dash of cinnamon.
To a mini blender cup, add 2 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 8 ounces cream cheese, blending until smooth. Pour batter over the apples. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Bake at 325°F for 30 minutes, then turn off the oven. Let sit for another 30 minutes, or until nicely browned and the apples are caramelized. Serve warm or chilled with honey, maple syrup, or molasses topping.
