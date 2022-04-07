I am excited to share with our readers Bruce Clark of Waterville's Blue Rooster fame, a recipe called:
"Pecanoaty”
This has been an evolving recipe over many years. Originally I had many other ingredients involved, making it a sort of “gorp.” But eventually it fell down to basics; oats, pecans, butter, maple syrup and salt. From there, once done, one can add whatever they like; coconut flakes, pine nuts, dried fruit, chocolate chips, M&M’s (ick!) or whatever. Anyway, here is the recipe. It’s about the process, more than just the ingredients.
Note: If you’ve not done this before, you might want to do a half-recipe the first time.
Ingredients
4 c. rolled oats (not steel cut)
3 c. whole pecans
¼ pound (= 1 stick, ½ cup) unsalted butter
Maple syrup (use dark, which used to be called “Grade-B” for more flavor).
Sea salt to taste.
Instructions
1. Dry the rolled oats
Place the oats in an air-fryer basket on a low heat (about 250°F) for about 30 minutes. The purpose is mostly to remove the moisture so that they will absorb better when the butter is added. This result can be seen when they start to very slightly develop a toasty color. The aroma will also let you know when it’s done. You can then let it sit overnight if you don’t have time to go to the next steps.
2. Caramelize
Dump both dried oats and the pecans into a wide (large) fry pan on medium heat.
Add salt and the stick of butter (melts better if cut into several pats).
Stir constantly until done. (NB: do NOT walk away for even a minute; stir!)
How will you know when it’s done? Here’s what to pay attention to:
The aroma
The browning of the oats
3. Glaze
Once the caramelization process has arrived (see above), pour in your maple syrup. How much is up to you; I usually just do a good pour which might be ¾ to 1 cup or so. Use your own judgment as to how sweet you want it all to be.
Again, stir constantly to prevent burning.
Once it has mostly lost its stickiness you can set it aside and go on to step
4. Rest
Yeah, it all will gradually dry and crystallize to become… Pecanoaty. Give it a few minutes.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.