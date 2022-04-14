Incognito's camping plans were sabotaged by a freak snow, wind, hail, and rain storm that blew in over the weekend and into Monday, but these high energy, "gorp-like" cookies appeased those disappointed ones even at home. Now all you need are the s'mores.
Ingredients
3/4 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
1/4 cup honey
2 Tbsp. dark molasses
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp vanilla
4 bananas, very ripe
1 ½ cups all purpose flour
2 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp baking soda
2 tsp cornstarch
2 tsp salt
4 cups old fashioned oats
1 cup pecans
1 cup mixed dried fruit (I used blueberries, cherries, chopped figs, chopped prunes, and raisins)
1/2 cup chocolate chips
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Mash bananas well. Cream together butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, honey, molasses, and vanilla, and add in mashed bananas. Stir well. Add flour, cinnamon, baking soda, cornstarch and salt, mixing until just combined. Mix in oats, pecans, fruit, and both kinds of chocolate chips. Cover your baking sheet in parchment paper. Roll about 2 tablespoons of dough for each cookie, making sure to flatten each one, as they don't spread much. Bake for 10 minutes, or until golden. Let cool and pack up for your next camping trip!
