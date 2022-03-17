Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ingredients

6 - 8 lb bone-in pork butt roast

1 Tbsp kosher salt

8 bay leaves

1 grapefruit, halved

1 mandarin orange, halved

1 bulb garlic

2 onions, quartered

2 cinnamon sticks

Tools

Cast iron Dutch oven with tight-fitting lid

Directions

Put the roast in the Dutch oven, fat side up. Sprinkle salt over the top. Lay bay leaves over the fat. Place citrus halves on top with cinnamon sticks, garlic cloves, and onions.

Put in the oven with the lid on at 450° for half an hour. Turn temperature down to 325° for an hour and then reduce heat again to 275°. After an hour or two, check the internal temperature. The roast is done when it reads above 165° and is toasty brown.

Let roast rest for 15 minutes, then use 2 forks to break it down into bite-sized chunks. Place the meat on a baking sheet and drizzle with the fat from the bottom of the pan.

Put the meat under the broiler for a few minutes to crisp it up.

We made tacos out of the meat, but you can do just about anything with it. Sandwiches, casseroles, salads. Good eating.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?