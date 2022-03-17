Put the roast in the Dutch oven, fat side up. Sprinkle salt over the top. Lay bay leaves over the fat. Place citrus halves on top with cinnamon sticks, garlic cloves, and onions.
Put in the oven with the lid on at 450° for half an hour. Turn temperature down to 325° for an hour and then reduce heat again to 275°. After an hour or two, check the internal temperature. The roast is done when it reads above 165° and is toasty brown.
Let roast rest for 15 minutes, then use 2 forks to break it down into bite-sized chunks. Place the meat on a baking sheet and drizzle with the fat from the bottom of the pan.
Put the meat under the broiler for a few minutes to crisp it up.
We made tacos out of the meat, but you can do just about anything with it. Sandwiches, casseroles, salads. Good eating.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.