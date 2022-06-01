I've made regular bagels before, so I thought I would give keto bagels a try. They do require hand-kneading, but it's a light fluffy dough, so it's pretty easy.
They kind of remind me of a cross between a Danish and a croissant, so you could do sweet or savory fillings. And they are very filling, with a dense texture.
Ingredients
32 oz block mozzarella cheese
1 ½ cup coconut flour
2 tbsps baking powder
2 tsps xanthan gum
6 eggs
Directions
Chop the cheese into small cubes and place in a microwave-safe bowl.
Cook on high for five minutes in one minute increments, stirring well between.
Let it cool slightly while you mix together the coconut flour, baking powder, and xanthan gum in a separate bowl. Add the eggs and flour mixture to the cheese and stir until combined. Knead the dough gently with your hands until smooth and elastic. Form dough into ten balls. Poke a hole in each and use two fingers to stretch it out into a ring.
Place on a baking sheet on doubled parchment paper and cook at 350° F for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from pan immediately.
