In a large nonstick pan on high heat, peel off each slice of bacon and stir in gently. Alternate by stirring then replacing the lid between stirrings until the bacon starts simmering and begins to brown. Remove the lid completely and stir the bacon, moving less done pieces to the center of the pan. As you see pieces reaching the desired crispness, remove them to a plate and continue until all the bacon is cooked.
Toast three slices of bread for each sandwich. Spread mayonnaise on each end piece. Layer turkey on one slice of bread, ham on the other. Add cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bacon. Top one side with the 3rd slice of bread and gently add it to the other side. Use four toothpicks to hold the sandwich in place as you cut it in half and then in half again. Serve immediately.
