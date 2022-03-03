I had two pounds of ground pork and a big bag of home-grated mozzarella cheese. I saw that I had a can of tomato paste in the cupboard and immediately thought, lasagna! Then I remembered I had a couple packs of sandwich rolls getting thrown around in the freezer. It became a definite plan.
Now most people would question my line of thought. They'd say I was missing something here, but they'd be wrong. I don't miss the noodles. I very seldom eat pasta. Maybe in a perfectly baked tuna noodle casserole, where the elbow macaroni literally transforms into an otherworldly delicacy of cheesy chewy delight, I might ponder it, but that seldom happens.
I love scrounging up something to eat out of leftover stuff. It's not actually "leftovers" per se. More like that giant block of mozzarella I bought in bulk and used it in a couple recipes, and it seems to have multiplied in the back of the fridge. The neverending cheese.
The sandwich buns, bought in bulk, also just never go away. So when I see that I have the beginning of the makings of a great meal, I get very excited.
Noodleless Lasagna
Ingredients
Lasagna:
2 lbs ground pork
4 zucchini, sliced thinly lengthwise
2 bell peppers, sliced in rings
2 pkgs mushrooms, sliced
2 containers ricotta cheese
6 - 8 cups mozzarella, grated
Granulated garlic to sprinkle
Italian spices to sprinkle
Salt to sprinkle
Pepper to sprinkle
1 - 12oz. can tomato paste
12 oz. water
1 small can sliced olives, drained
Garlic Bread:
2 pkgs sandwich rolls, halved
1 stick butter, softened
Salt to sprinkle
Granulated garlic to sprinkle
Basil to sprinkle
Parsley to sprinkle
Paprika to sprinkle
Directions
To a large frying pan on high heat, add the pork. Once it starts simmering, turn the heat down to medium and start chopping it up into bite sized pieces. Stir occasionally until very toasty brown. Remove from heat when done.
In a 9x13 inch glass baking dish, start layering the ingredients:
Zucchini slices from two zucchini, 1 pkg. ricotta spread over zucchini, sprinkle of garlic powder and Italian spices over ricotta and a little mozzarella sprinkled on top. Then, layer mushrooms, cooked pork, and a little more mozzarella next. Bell pepper rings go on top of that, which are then spread with ricotta and sprinkled with more spices, including salt and pepper. More zucchini is next.
Empty the can of tomato paste into a bowl. Fill up the can with water and stir to remove tomato paste completely from inside the can, and then pour the water into the bowl. Stir the paste and water together until it makes a sauce.
Pour the sauce over the top of the lasagna, spreading it evenly to cover the zucchini. Next add the remaining mozzarella and the olives.
Bake at 325° for 30 minutes, or until the lasagna is bubbling and cheese is melted and beginning to toast. Remove from the oven and turn on the broiler. Set an oven rack two slots down from top and put the garlic bread under the broiler. Cook 1-2 minutes. Watch it carefully, it can burn easily.