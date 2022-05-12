Ya' know, Bruce Clark and his wife Cathy used to run the Blue Rooster Bakery and Art Shop. Their food was legendary. So give this here recipe a try. I am sure you will be amazed.
This recipe has very simple ingredients, but the how-to (instructions) are what makes the difference. The result is a soft, pliable, and slightly chewy bread that can be used for dipping or as a wrapping. Roti is classically paired with curry dishes.
Ingredients:
1 cup bread flour (if you want a less chewy bread, substitute all-purpose flour)
1 cup whole wheat flour
¾-1 cup filtered water
½ cup coconut oil
¼ tsp sea salt
Instructions:
Combine the flour and salt into a mixer.
While running with a bread hook, very gradually dribble in the water. Be patient and drizzle in a bit more water only after waiting for it to not form into a ball. Once worked into a ball, continue to knead for 8-10 minutes more. The dough should be barely sticky or not sticky at all.
Cover and set aside for 30-60 minutes or more to rest (this increases its fluffiness).
In a prewarmed iron skillet, add ¼ cup of the coconut oil (you will need to add more later) Set on medium-low heat.
Roll the ball of dough into a 6-8” tube.
Cut off sections and roll them out to about 8” in diameter. For this amount, I ended up with 8 Rotis.
Lay in the dough, it should sizzle immediately; fry for 60 seconds. You should see big bubbles.
Flip for another minute.
Drain excess oil by tilting it to the side of the pan.
Place the end product into a container and immediately cover it with a lid to preserve moisture.
