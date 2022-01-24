I always save the bones from our Christmas ham to make a pot of beans. This year, we had two hams, so I was able to make a nice big pot of lentils with lots of salty ham flavor. This is a soup you want to start in the morning, giving it plenty of time to gather all the nutrients from the bones. A pot of soup simmering warms the heart and the kitchen.
Tools
Very large heavy soup pot
Long metal stirring spoon
Ladle
Kitchen shears
Tips
When you're clearing up the table from your holiday ham meal, pour the drippings, ham bone, and any leftover ham slices into a freezer storage bag or bowl, and put it in deep storage for just the right time. You'll know when. It's usually a cold day when you feel like a hungry bear and nothing sounds good except a hot, hearty bowl of soup. You may also use a fresh ham to make this soup. It will end up meatier, and you will need a bigger pot! The secret to a flavorful soup is to cook the carrots well, but only add the celery, onions, and garlic towards the end so that they are just barely cooked. They add flavor, color, and texture.
Ingredients
Ham bones and drippings from a large ham (or two)
½ gallon water (or more, depending on how salty the broth is)
4 cups dried lentils, rinsed well
1 bag of carrots, chopped into large pieces
1 bag of celery, chopped
3 brown onions ,chopped
1 bulb of garlic, chopped
Directions
Remove frozen ham bone, meat, and drippings from the freezer bag with a pair of kitchen shears. Place the frozen "meatsicle" into your large soup pot. Add a tight fitting lid and cook on high. Add water until the broth tastes just salty enough to your taste. Let the ham bone simmer for an hour or three, depending on how much time you have. Longer is better.
Add the lentils and carrots, and cook for an hour on low to medium heat. The broth should be watery before you add the lentils because they will soak up a lot of water. Stir occasionally, scraping the bottom well each time. If necessary, add additional hot water to keep the consistency soupy.
When the lentils are tender, stir the onions, celery, and garlic into the pot. Replace the lid and cook until it just starts to simmer, then remove the pot from the heat.
Ladle the soup into bowls, and serve with sourdough bread and creamery butter.
