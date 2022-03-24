Speaking with Sarah Hevely about cooking and her carne asada recipe makes me realize the different levels of cooking skills. She talks about using her nose to sniff out proper additions to a recipe. It makes sense. We do eat with our senses. Our sense of smell and taste contribute, as does visual presentation.
Sarah said her carne asada recipe is not for the kids, and she makes it spicy when her husband is out of town. She gets kudos for being a hot pepper enthusiast and for being a super sniffer, yet I will not concede in our competition. However, I will admit she is a formidable opponent.
Sarah Hevley's Carne Asada
Ingredients
½ cup soy sauce
½ cup orange juice
½ cup lemon juice
½ cup lime juice
½ cup olive oil
2 cloves garlic minced (I measure w/ my heart)
1 Tbs pepper
1 Tbs chili powder
1 Tbs smoked paprika
1 tsp oregano
1 bunch of cilantro, chopped
3 lbs thin sliced carne asada meat or bottom round
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a ziplock bag and marinate for 8 - 24 hours.
Can grill or pan fry in a hot cast iron skillet until desired doneness. Slice into bite size pieces, toss onto a tortilla, and top with your favorite taco toppings. My favorite is cheese, lime, cilantro, and tomatoes.
Week night tip
Mix up the marinade and meat and put it in the freezer. When you're ready, pull from the freezer for a quick weeknight dinner.
