We had bagel week. Breakfast bagels, tuna salad on golden raisin bagels, cheeseburgers on sesame seed bagels, salmon and cream cheese with capers on bagels and last, but not least, a BBQ pork bagel.
I, for the first time, made bagels. It was surprisingly easy and fun.
Tips
Always remember, when making a dough, to add flour in teaspoon increments if it is too wet OR add water in sprinkles if it is too dry.
Measure accurately.
Use BREAD flour, a definite MUST for chewy bagels.
Rising times may be longer or shorter, depending on the temperature of your kitchen.
Tools
Non-stick parchment paper
Stand mixer with kneading hook
Dough cutter
Medium-sized bowl with lid
2 large pots for boiling bagels
Large strainer spoon
Cooling rack
Ingredients
1 ¼ cups warm water
1 ½ Tbsp sugar
2 tsp active dry yeast
3 ½ cups BREAD flour
2 tsp kosher salt
2 Tbsp olive oil, plus some for lightly greasing the baking pan
1 Tbsp fresh sesame seeds for sprinkling the tops of the bagels
Directions
In the stand mixer, add warm water and sugar, and mix on medium for a minute. Add yeast and let sit for five minutes until it gets nice and foamy.
Meanwhile, measure the flour into a large measuring cup, then stir the salt into the flour.
Add the flour mixture to the yeast mixture and stir on medium speed. A dough ball will eventually form. Stop the mixer, push the dough down, and continue kneading, adding additional water or flour as necessary, until it is a smooth, dense ball of workable dough.
Add 2 Tbsp olive oil to a bowl. Transfer the dough ball to the bowl, turning and coating it in the oil.
Cover the bowl and set in a warm place for about an hour, or until it doubles in size.
Transfer the dough to a lightly greased, parchment paper lined baking sheet. Using the dough cutter, divide the dough into eight equal pieces. Roll each piece into a firm ball by first flattening the piece, then stretch-tucking the edges under itself until the top is smooth. Roll between your cupped hands until the ball is completely smooth all over.
Place the balls on the baking sheet equally spaced apart, then poke a hole in each one with your finger. Use two fingers to gently stretch out the centers while still maintaining the ring shape of your dough.
Set the baking sheet in a warm place to rise while you prepare the two pots of water to boil the bagels. Fill the pots three quarters full and put on high heat. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Once the water starts a roiling boil, add four bagels to each pot and reduce the temperature to medium. At about one minute, flip the bagels over. After another minute, remove the bagels back to the baking sheet and immediately sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Bake in the oven for 7 minutes, then turn the baking pan and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until the bagels are nicely browned. Remove immediately to a wire rack for cooling. Slice when cooled and enjoy!