Color me "Washington Apple Amazed.” In southern California, autumn was a yearly birthday trip to Oak Glen. One of the crazy things they had there was boxes of Washington apples, which we would always buy. We would also get fresh-pressed apple juice and apple cider, made from local apples, in these beautiful glass gallon jugs, the kind they tend to have as musical instruments in bluegrass or folk bands.
We recently stopped in at a local apple farm and they had a huge box of "cider" apples for only $3. All of their other apples were low priced, too, compared to in-season, something I will have to remember next year. I could not resist. I mean, $3 for maybe 30 pounds of apples. I'd say about a third of the apples were unblemished and tasted fabulous just like that.
So, we got to making cider. Helper #1 washed all the apples in hot water and handed them off to me. I took the tip of the knife and cut out the blemishes. We needed our giant five gallon pot, plus a smaller one gallon pot just to hold all the apples for a 12-minute pesticide-removing baking soda soak, and we even gave six good apples away and ate one.
After the soak, the apples were rinsed and Helper #2 arrived just in time to core the apples, chop them up, and begin cooking. Explaining the procedure, they said:
Cut each apple into quarters, removing the core. Peel oranges and place into a large pot with quartered apples. Fill with water until just covered. Add nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and honey. Bring the pot to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer. Cook for around two hours, until the apples are very soft. Scoop apples into a large bowl and mash. Return to pot and simmer for at least another hour. Ladle the liquid into a strainer set over a bowl to catch the filtered cider. Press through the strainer. Repeat the process with a fine sieve to remove the majority of pulp. Serve hot or cold.
Ingredients
apples, washed, cored, & quartered
8 mandarin oranges, peeled
nutmeg
ginger
cinnamon
1/2 cup honey, or to taste
For the amount of apples we used, I recommend starting with a tablespoon of each spice and adding more until it tastes right to you.
