Spaghetti Sauce over Zucchini

Plan on spending the day in the kitchen. Good spaghetti sauce takes time. A good salad, some garlic bread, and homemade spumoni ice cream make a perfect meal!

Tools

Big heavy-bottomed stockpot

Long sturdy metal sauce spoon

Ingredients to brown

8 - 10 sweet Italian sausages

2 lbs ground beef

Ingredients to simmer

3 carrots

1 stalk celery

1 large onion

3 bell peppers

10 - 20 Roma tomatoes

3 - 6 bulbs garlic

1 bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

2 cups concord grape juice

OR

3 cups black seedless or concord grapes

Spices

(1 Tablespoon of each)

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Red pepper flakes

Granulated garlic

Italian seasoning

Marjoram

Thyme

Parsley

Oregano

Basil

Remaining sauce ingredients

1 large can diced tomatoes

1 can of black olives

3 (6oz) cans tomato paste

2 - 3 pkgs mushrooms

Olive oil to drizzle

Additional ingredients

10 - 12 zucchini

Parmesan cheese

Directions

Add the meat to a large stockpot and brown well on medium heat. Keep the pot at a low simmer.

Chop up the vegetables and add to the pot. Carrots first, then celery, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes and last, the whole garlic cloves.

Tip: Peel outer garlic bulb skin under hot water. Then put cloves in a bowl of hot water for about 10 minutes. It removes that sticky residue that makes the papery skin stick to your fingers. Then proceed as normal to crush the clove slightly. Slice the root end off while at the same time pulling the skin off.

Add the whole bottle of wine, and the grape juice or chopped grapes to the pot.

Mix all the spices together in a small bowl, then stir them into the pot. Place a lid and keep the pot on a low simmer until all the vegetables are soft.

Add the remaining sauce ingredients except for the mushrooms and olive oil. The sauce should start to thicken. Reduce the liquid by setting the lid askew. Stir the sauce occasionally, scraping the bottom to make sure it's not sticking.

Slice the zucchini and place in the microwave for 15 - 20 minutes, or until tender.

When the sauce is thick enough, slice the mushrooms into it and stir gently. Turn off the heat — plate up the zucchini and top with the sauce. Drizzle olive oil and sprinkle parmesan cheese over the top.



