I heard about Sarah Hevely's candy bunnies from my sister, Melissa Chilcott. Though neither of us can eat peanut butter anymore, we heard on good authority that they were unbelievably amazing and they wanted to order more immediately.
Melissa sent me a picture of the white bunny and I couldn't believe it was candy. I thought it was a curio she had found while visiting the antique shops she likes to browse through.
Sarah was kind enough to give me one of each and I was honored. I had heard from my sister that the chocolate was truly to die for. Sarah's ganache was complete perfection. I bit the head off the chocolate bunny and I just knew I had to know the recipe. Not too sweet, and so flavorful. The texture was creamy-firm, the way a good ganache should be. Later I found out she added espresso powder and a bit of Kahlua.
Sarah's Bunnies Recipe
Kahlua Chocolate Ganache ingredients
14 oz. Semisweet chocolate, chopped (I used chocolate chips)
1 C. Heavy Cream
2 t. Espresso powder
5 ½ T. Butter, room temp.
1 T Kahlua
Method
Over low heat, warm cream until bubbles form around the edge. Remove from heat. Add espresso powder & chocolate and whisk until smooth. Let cool for about 5 mins. and add butter and Kahlua.
Peanut Butter Filling Ingredients
½ C. + 2 T. Peanut Butter (Smooth)
2 oz. Soft Cream cheese
1/2 pound Powdered Sugar
¼ C. Butter, soft
1 tsp. Vanilla
Method
Cream all ingredients together.
Bunny Candy Ingredients
Silicone mold from Amazon
Edible paints
Kirkland chocolate chips
Winco white candy coating chips from the bins
Method
Coat the mold with melted chocolate chips or white candy coating chips. Let sit. Fill with desired filling and seal with more melted chips. Let sit for a few hours and remove from the mold.
Three Ingredients Contest
All are welcome to send in their own recipe using the three randomly chosen ingredients:
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.