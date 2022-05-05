Purchase Access

I heard about Sarah Hevely's candy bunnies from my sister, Melissa Chilcott. Though neither of us can eat peanut butter anymore, we heard on good authority that they were unbelievably amazing and they wanted to order more immediately.

Melissa sent me a picture of the white bunny and I couldn't believe it was candy. I thought it was a curio she had found while visiting the antique shops she likes to browse through.

Sarah was kind enough to give me one of each and I was honored. I had heard from my sister that the chocolate was truly to die for. Sarah's ganache was complete perfection. I bit the head off the chocolate bunny and I just knew I had to know the recipe. Not too sweet, and so flavorful. The texture was creamy-firm, the way a good ganache should be. Later I found out she added espresso powder and a bit of Kahlua.

Sarah's Bunnies Recipe

Kahlua Chocolate Ganache ingredients

14 oz. Semisweet chocolate, chopped (I used chocolate chips)

1 C. Heavy Cream

2 t. Espresso powder

5 ½ T. Butter, room temp.

1 T Kahlua

Method

Over low heat, warm cream until bubbles form around the edge. Remove from heat. Add espresso powder & chocolate and whisk until smooth. Let cool for about 5 mins. and add butter and Kahlua.

Peanut Butter Filling Ingredients

½ C. + 2 T. Peanut Butter (Smooth)

2 oz. Soft Cream cheese

1/2 pound Powdered Sugar

¼ C. Butter, soft

1 tsp. Vanilla

Method

Cream all ingredients together.

Bunny Candy Ingredients

Silicone mold from Amazon

Edible paints

Kirkland chocolate chips

Winco white candy coating chips from the bins

Method

Coat the mold with melted chocolate chips or white candy coating chips. Let sit. Fill with desired filling and seal with more melted chips. Let sit for a few hours and remove from the mold.

Three Ingredients Contest

All are welcome to send in their own recipe using the three randomly chosen ingredients:

Almond milk

Wine vinegar

Bouillon

Send your recipe to:

Empire Press Weekly <weekly@empire-press.com>



