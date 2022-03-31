1648096527789_IMG_20220124_145754299.jpg

You need a lot of ingredients for a great sandwich tower, but it's the perfect thing to make ahead of time for those super busy days.

 Photo by Gloria Bond

Everybody loves a sandwich, especially a tall tower sandwich. We used to call them Dagwoods, but nobody knows what that means nowadays.

1648096532104_IMG_20220125_154813529.jpg

Top to bottom: honey wheat bread, pimentos, white bread, tuna salad, organic wheat bread, egg salad, white bread, ham salad, organic wheat bread.

I was in the kitchen making a rub for my Cajun Salmon, and had a pot of Sloppy Joe sauce bubbling away. I figured I was pretty much stuck in the kitchen anyway, so I might as well make sandwich fillings for the next day's lunch or supper.

Ingredients

3 loaves of different colored breads

1 jar of pimentos

Tuna Salad

2 small cans tuna

¼ cup dill relish

1 Tbsp. rinsed capers

¼ cup celery, chopped

¼ cup red onion, chopped

3 Tbsp. mayonnaise

½ tsp. black pepper

Ham Salad

1 thick fully cooked ham steak, chilled and minced

½ cup dill relish

1 sweet apple, chopped

½ cup celery, chopped

4 Tbsp. mayonnaise

¼ cup red onion, chopped

½ tsp. black pepper

Egg Salad

1 dozen extra large eggs, boiled and finely chopped

4 Tbsp. mayonnaise

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

Get three bowls, add the ingredients for each filling, and mix well. Cover in air-tight containers and chill overnight. Make a tower by alternating different breads and different fillings. Use plain pimento for the 4th layer. You may also just have simple sandwiches.

1648096535198_IMG_20220125_154128230.jpg

Bowls of sandwich filling (left to right): Egg salad, Tuna salad, Ham salad. A jar of pimentos and 2 slices of organic wheat, just waiting for some filling.

Tip

Boiling eggs can be frustrating. Always add room temperature eggs to a pot of boiling water that has 2 Tbsp. salt and ¼ cup baking soda added to it. Only use enough water to cover the eggs. Use a hand sieve to gently lower the eggs into the pot. Immediately set a timer for 10 minutes. Keep the eggs at a low boil the entire time. When the timer goes off, plunge the eggs in freezing cold water for 10- 15 minutes.

This is the perfect time of year to make boiled eggs.The water that comes out of the faucet in winter chills those eggs fast.



