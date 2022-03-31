Everybody loves a sandwich, especially a tall tower sandwich. We used to call them Dagwoods, but nobody knows what that means nowadays.
I was in the kitchen making a rub for my Cajun Salmon, and had a pot of Sloppy Joe sauce bubbling away. I figured I was pretty much stuck in the kitchen anyway, so I might as well make sandwich fillings for the next day's lunch or supper.
Ingredients
3 loaves of different colored breads
1 jar of pimentos
Tuna Salad
2 small cans tuna
¼ cup dill relish
1 Tbsp. rinsed capers
¼ cup celery, chopped
¼ cup red onion, chopped
3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
½ tsp. black pepper
Ham Salad
1 thick fully cooked ham steak, chilled and minced
½ cup dill relish
1 sweet apple, chopped
½ cup celery, chopped
4 Tbsp. mayonnaise
¼ cup red onion, chopped
½ tsp. black pepper
Egg Salad
1 dozen extra large eggs, boiled and finely chopped
4 Tbsp. mayonnaise
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions
Get three bowls, add the ingredients for each filling, and mix well. Cover in air-tight containers and chill overnight. Make a tower by alternating different breads and different fillings. Use plain pimento for the 4th layer. You may also just have simple sandwiches.
Tip
Boiling eggs can be frustrating. Always add room temperature eggs to a pot of boiling water that has 2 Tbsp. salt and ¼ cup baking soda added to it. Only use enough water to cover the eggs. Use a hand sieve to gently lower the eggs into the pot. Immediately set a timer for 10 minutes. Keep the eggs at a low boil the entire time. When the timer goes off, plunge the eggs in freezing cold water for 10- 15 minutes.
This is the perfect time of year to make boiled eggs.The water that comes out of the faucet in winter chills those eggs fast.
