A competition has developed! If you go to Empire Press online, you will see the top ten most popular stories. In the #1 spot, for quite some time, was a pastrami recipe turned in by a local. But when the Salty Ham Bone Lentil Soup, was published, it immediately went to #1.
I mentioned this because I was surprised. I received an all-out challenge: "Ok, it's on!" Of course, I immediately took up the gauntlet, because who can turn down a cooking challenge? I accepted. If you, as a reader, are inclined to join us, we welcome you with open tongs!
Melissa Chilcott is my sister. She loves my articles and has been standing by me, helping to promote my stories. She has given us a recipe. She said, "I wanted to make oatmeal cookies because my niece made me some oatmeal bars a while ago. I looked up a recipe online, but they all had butter and eggs in the ingredients. I didn't have any eggs or butter. So I used olive oil instead and I added a little more flour and oats. The dough wouldn't form into cookies, so I spread it out on the cookie sheet and cooked it. It came out like a crunchy granola bar."
Melissa's Oatmeal Granola Bars
Ingredients
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup brown sugar
4 Tablespoons white sugar
1 cup flour
2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 Tablespoon water
1 Tablespoon oil
Tips
I used Bob's Red Mill All Purpose Organic Unbleached Flour and Bob's Red Mill Old Fashioned Organic Rolled Oats.
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F
Beat oil with sugars and vanilla until well mixed.
Add in flour, oats, cinnamon and baking soda. Mix well.
Spread evenly on parchment paper cookie sheet.
Bake for 20 minutes.
We are accepting recipes. Please send an email to: Empire Press Weekly (weekly@empire-press.com). Or call: (509) 886-8668.
