Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
IMG_20211226_123312949.jpg

Melissa Chilcott doesn't like cooking, but when she does cook, amazing things happen. 

A competition has developed! If you go to Empire Press online, you will see the top ten most popular stories. In the #1 spot, for quite some time, was a pastrami recipe turned in by a local. But when the Salty Ham Bone Lentil Soup, was published, it immediately went to #1.

I mentioned this because I was surprised. I received an all-out challenge: "Ok, it's on!" Of course, I immediately took up the gauntlet, because who can turn down a cooking challenge? I accepted. If you, as a reader, are inclined to join us, we welcome you with open tongs!

IMG_20220125_165306062_HDR.jpg

Melissa had no eggs or butter, but she was still able to make a delicious granola bar.

Melissa Chilcott is my sister. She loves my articles and has been standing by me, helping to promote my stories. She has given us a recipe. She said, "I wanted to make oatmeal cookies because my niece made me some oatmeal bars a while ago. I looked up a recipe online, but they all had butter and eggs in the ingredients. I didn't have any eggs or butter. So I used olive oil instead and I added a little more flour and oats. The dough wouldn't form into cookies, so I spread it out on the cookie sheet and cooked it. It came out like a crunchy granola bar."

Melissa's Oatmeal Granola Bars

Ingredients

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup brown sugar

4 Tablespoons white sugar

1 cup flour

2 cups old fashioned rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

Sign up for the Daily Headlines

Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
Join for free and stop anytime.

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 Tablespoon water

1 Tablespoon oil

Tips

I used Bob's Red Mill All Purpose Organic Unbleached Flour and Bob's Red Mill Old Fashioned Organic Rolled Oats.

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F

Beat oil with sugars and vanilla until well mixed.

Add in flour, oats, cinnamon and baking soda. Mix well.

Spread evenly on parchment paper cookie sheet.

Bake for 20 minutes.

We are accepting recipes. Please send an email to: Empire Press Weekly (weekly@empire-press.com). Or call: (509) 886-8668.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?