Here is a cooking competition for all to judge. Since the past holiday weekend was a busy time for chefs everywhere, here is a special recipe competition to commemorate.
Sarah Hevely sent in a delicious recipe: Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing. She also sent an adorable bunny candy recipe.
I made an Italian salad with hot chewy breadsticks. Y'all judge! Who's the winner?
All of this hullabaloo is to announce our next competitive endeavor. Any and all are welcome to join in.
The names of three ingredients will be pulled out of a hat. Sarah and I, and anyone else who is willing, will come up with a tasty recipe including all three of those ingredients, which will then be entered into our competition. This is all in fun. We will announce the three ingredients next time.
From the hand of Sarah Hevely - Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing
Salad Ingredients
1 lb bag of baby spinach
1 red onion, sliced thin - divided
4 Roma tomatoes, diced
4 hard-boiled eggs
1 lb bacon, fried and crumbled - grease reserved - divided
5-6 sliced button mushrooms
Dressing ingredients
½ cup bacon grease
½ cup red wine vinegar
1- 2 T sugar
1 ½ T dijon mustard
1/4 red onion, diced very small
2-3 garlic cloves, finely diced
½ t pepper
½ t salt
¼ cup bacon, crumbled
- Pour the spinach into a large bowl and add onion, tomatoes, bacon & mushrooms. Save the egg.
Serve salad in individual bowls topped with egg and drizzled with warm dressing.
Dressing instructions
Pour ⅓ C of warm bacon grease into a mason jar. Add vinegar, mustard, salt, pepper.
In a saute pan add 1T grease, garlic and onion and saute for 1-2 minutes. Add garlic, onion, and remaining bacon to the jar. Shake well and drizzle over your salad.
*To make this salad a meal, I will add grilled chicken
** Because I do not care for sweet dressings I go with one tablespoon of sugar. If it's too tart add more as you need.
Sarah's Bunny recipe will be featured next time with detailed photos!
Gloria's Italian salad is a refreshing spring awakening after all those heavy winter meals.
Italian Salad
Topping
1 small wedge of parmesan cheese
Salad ingredients
1 bag Italian salad mix
2 very ripe tomatoes, sliced in thin wedges
¼ red onion, sliced in paper-thin rings
1 small jar pepperoncini's, drained
1 large can sliced black olives, drained
Italian dressing ingredients
¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
⅓ cup white wine vinegar
½ cup water
4 T. keto mayonnaise
1 T. Italian spice
½ T. kosher salt
1 T. basil
1 T. parsley
2 t. marjoram
1 t. granulated garlic
1 t. onion powder
1 t. Thyme
Directions
Toss all salad ingredients in a large bowl. Mix all dressing ingredients in a mini blender. Pour dressing over salad and use a mini hand rotary-grater to grate 1 wedge parmesan cheese over the top.
Gloria's Chewy Italian breadsticks are the perfect match for a fresh Italian salad.
Chewy Italian Bread Sticks
Ingredients
2 ¼ cups warm water
1 T. active dry yeast
¼ cup sugar
1 stick butter, melted & divided
3 t. kosher salt, divided
7 cups bread flour, divided
1 t. granulated garlic
Parchment paper
Dough cutter
Directions
To a stand mixer with a kneading attachment, add water, yeast, and sugar. Let sit for 5 minutes, until foamy.
Mix 6 T. melted butter and 2 t. salt into 3 cups of the flour. Slowly add the 4 cups plain bread flour to the mixer and then the 3 cup bread flour mixture. Keep kneading the dough, pushing it down when necessary, until it becomes smooth and elastic.
Coat the dough ball in olive oil and set to rise in a warm place for about an hour or until it doubles in size.
Gently deflate and roll the dough into a ball by tucking and stretching the edges under, until the top is smooth.
Using a dough cutter, cut the ball in half. Repeat until you have 24 pieces.
Roll each piece into a long log and place on 2 parchment-lined baking sheets. Cover and let rise for about an hour. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Bake for up to 12 minutes or until the breadsticks are nicely browned. Switch and turn pans halfway through for even baking.
Brush the hot breadsticks with melted butter, and sprinkle salt and garlic over the tops. Serve warm.