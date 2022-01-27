Income surveys are being mailed to a portion of Waterville residents this next week and Town Hall is encouraging everyone who receives one to promptly fill it out and return the survey.
Town Treasurer Marsha Peterson says the survey, being conducted by Evergreen Rural Water of Washington (ERWoW), will go out to just over half of Waterville residents and are extremely important to the town.
“ERWoW will be sampling 60% of Waterville households to determine the current median household income. In other words, not every household will receive this mailing. Responses are critical to the town of Waterville in determining eligibility for any grant funding from federal and state agencies,” said Peterson.
This past November, Mayor Jill Thompson spoke to the Waterville Town Council about a survey called the American Communities Income Survey conducted for the Census Department. The survey provides an average household income figure for towns which is used in determining state funding as well as being used in grant applications. In 2020, the survey reported the average household income in Waterville as about $42,000. In 2021, the reported household income is $59,000 on average; however, the reported margin of error is $22,000.
“It’s not a number that makes sense in any way shape or form,” said Mayor Thompson during the November meeting.
The high margin of error was attributed to the low response rate of those surveyed. However, the reported average household income is what is used in determining grant and state support for our town. During the November Town Council meeting, the council voted to pay for a new survey through ERWoW, because the agency had a plan of action in place to thoroughly follow-up with non-respondents and get the necessary information.
