During the pandemic, the plight of unemployed renters has been in the limelight and has received attention from state and federal governments. Chelan-Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services (VAS), a non-profit that provides legal assistance to low-income residents, has provided legal assistance to renters as part of its legal aid program since 2002 and is continuing to help during this challenging time.
According to Rosie Gudino, Housing Justice Project and Outreach Coordinator for VAS, the agency can provide legal assistance to renters who are having trouble getting their landlords to make needed repairs, those that have received notices from their landlords, those facing eviction, and those who need help negotiating repayment plans.
Before the pandemic, the office was open for a walk-in clinic every Wednesday afternoon. Volunteer attorneys and staff also came to Chelan County Superior Court on Fridays to provide legal advice for low-income tenants who were facing court actions by their landlords. The group had plans to also begin providing assistance during Douglas County court days.
Since the pandemic, the agency has been providing assistance by phone, through Zoom, and through social-distanced meetings with attorneys, according to Gudino.
According to VAS Executive Director Eloise Barshes, the agency has also been working together closely with other volunteer attorney programs in the state to figure out the best way to handle the wave of evictions that is expected to come when the state eviction moratorium ends. The moratorium is currently due to end Dec. 31 but may be extended in light of the pandemic situation and closure of sectors of the economy.
When the moratorium ends, the agencies anticipate a large number of renters who were not able to keep up on their payments during the pandemic will be faced with eviction.
The state Office of Civil Legal Aid has made funding available to the volunteer attorney agencies to compensate volunteer lawyers for the anticipated large number of hours that will be needed to address the needs.
The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council has been administering Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funds locally to help renters get through a short-term budget pinch. Barshes said that many clients have been able to make use of this help, but money for the program is nearly gone. She is hoping that additional financial aid for struggling tenants and landlords will be available for 2021.
Barshes said she is hoping low-income renters who anticipate a problem with their rental situation contact VAS now so that their information can be entered into the system and VAS can be prepared to help when it is time. Renters should call VAS at 663-2778 and speak with Gudino.
Those who have a problem underway will be assigned an appointment with one of VAS’s volunteer attorneys.
Gudino advised tenants who want to do some of their own research at home to visit the Washington Law Help website at washingtonlawhelp.org. The site has helpful information on a range of civil law issues, including housing.
VAS is a part of the Give NCW Campaign, the Community Foundation of NCW holiday giving program, which runs until the end of December. For more information, go to GiveNCW.org.