The Waterville Booster Club met Oct. 19 to award their annual fall grants to teachers and faculty, who requested items to further their classrooms or clubs.
Teachers and staff who had ideas to better their classrooms or clubs in ways that went beyond normal funding were asked to submit a grant request. This year 12 grant requests were made. Even in a year where the Booster Club finds itself unable to hold its primary fundraising event, the club was able to award seven grants totaling over $2,600.
The awarded grants were varied. One was to construct a school mascot costume. Others focused on online supplementary learning programs that can be utilized by students now as well as when students return to school in-person. The health room was awarded funding for needed equipment. Funds were awarded to allow the Waterville staff to create Halloween props that can be reused for the district’s annual Halloween parade.
Meanwhile, other awards focused on obtaining new safety goggles for high school science labs and for building sensory bins to help the students of the new Wonders class explore and learn.
While the Booster Club acknowledges that they are unable to award the same amount of funds as they have in the past to enhance students’ classroom and extra-curricular experiences, they do hope to have another successful sponsorship fundraising drive this year. This will enable the club to hold another round of grants once students are able to return to school on a wider scale.