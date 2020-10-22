Now is the time for non-profits and government agencies that work in the Waterville community to apply for grants through the Waterville Community Fund, which is administered and managed by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington. According to the Community Foundation of NCW Executive Director Beth Stipe, about $8,000 will be disbursed from the fund this year.
Stipe said the committee that reviews the grant proposals is looking for well-thought-out projects that will benefit the community of Waterville.
Past grants have been given to the NCW District Fair, Waterville School District, Waterville Library, Douglas County Hospital District No. 2, the Town of Waterville, and many non-profit groups. The grants have been used to pay for projects like a variable frequency drive motor on the town pool, safety upgrades at the school, ambulance equipment, landscaping improvements at the fairgrounds, and aspects of the barn quilt project.
Stipe said the fund has given out about $125,000 since it was established in 1998.
The fund was established when Ray Taylor, who served as the president of the Greater Wenatchee Community Foundation, approached Earle Jenkin, a long-time Waterville resident, and banker, with the idea of establishing a permanent fund to benefit Waterville.
Jenkin made a donation of $5,000 in memory of his wife, Savena Jenkin, to get the fund started. Three additional long-time Waterville families gave matching gifts of $5,000 each. Genevieve Gollehon gave in memory of her husband, Robert Gollehon, a former mayor of Waterville; Hazel Dorsey gave in memory of her husband, David T. Dorsey, a local insurance agent; and Robert and Jane Hensel donated to the fund.
A year later, Gladys Just Helmick gave $5,000 in memory of her parents, Dave and Hannah Fraser.
The five families were considered the founders of the Waterville Community Fund.
Over the years, the fund has grown to over $178,000 and continues to grow through investments, donations, and memorials. Every year the fund is allowed to disburse 5 percent of the average principal balance over the past five years. In this way, the principal of the fund is not spent and it continues to grow through donations and interest. As it grows the fund will be able to distribute more money to benefit the community.
A committee of local citizens acts as an advisory committee to evaluate grant applications and make recommendations for awards to the Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees. Present committee members are Steve Smith, Royal DeVaney, Amanda Viebrock, Paul Katovich, Ann Whitehall, Tabatha Mires, and Michel Ruud.
The application deadline is Dec. 1, with awards being announced later that month. Organizations interested in submitting a grant should visit the Community Fund website at cfncw.org/watervillegrant/ and follow application instructions.
Those interested in donating to the Waterville Community Fund should contact the Community Foundation at 663-7716 or by email at info@cfncw.org.