The longtime tradition of Waterville School holding a Halloween parade through town was honored COVID-style around the school grounds on Oct. 29.
Costumed students drove up to the school in vehicles, many of which were decorated for the occasion. The vehicles drove in a caravan along Birch Street to greet school administrators, faculty and employees and to receive treats along the way. Organizations like the Waterville Drug-Free Community Coalition and the Communities in Schools program also had small gift items and treats to offer along the way.
The group passed a richly decorated Halloween theme photo booth, where kids and families could stop to have their photos taken. They also passed a school bus decorated for the occasion.
At this point they rounded the corner on Rainier Street to be greeted by more faculty members, as well as the Waterville Ambulance Crew, Douglas County employees and representatives of area businesses.
Along the way there was much admiration of costumes and excitement displayed from both kids and those who held booths along the parade route.