Waterville has plans - big plans - for this spring/summer 2022. So get out those calendars and let's start marking those dates.
Waterville Main Street Association (WMA) is all but in a hubbub with excitement. You could feel the energy in the room at the planning in action meeting last Monday.
Cathy Clark relayed that the "meeting was an update on how all is going at this time." Talking about Waterville's second annual town-wide yard sale, she continued, "We learned that another food site will be added, Shaved Ice and Lemonade at the Storage space on Locust. Two more yard sales were added to the list. At present, 25 yard sales, plus car wash to support Girls' Basketball and yard sale at the school to support Waterville Cheerleading. The cut-off date to be on the yard sale map is May 7. We'll start printing and putting maps out by May 9 or 10."
Here is the list provided by the WMA showing Waterville events, links, and contacts:
