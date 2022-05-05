Purchase Access

Waterville has plans - big plans - for this spring/summer 2022. So get out those calendars and let's start marking those dates.

Waterville Main Street Association (WMA) is all but in a hubbub with excitement. You could feel the energy in the room at the planning in action meeting last Monday.

Cathy Clark relayed that the "meeting was an update on how all is going at this time." Talking about Waterville's second annual town-wide yard sale, she continued, "We learned that another food site will be added, Shaved Ice and Lemonade at the Storage space on Locust. Two more yard sales were added to the list. At present, 25 yard sales, plus car wash to support Girls' Basketball and yard sale at the school to support Waterville Cheerleading. The cut-off date to be on the yard sale map is May 7. We'll start printing and putting maps out by May 9 or 10."

Here is the list provided by the WMA showing Waterville events, links, and contacts:

Friday, May 6th, 10 a.m. to 4 p,m,

Tour de Bloom Bike Race

Staging will be at NCW Fairgrounds

http://tourdebloom.com/index.php/stage-1-waterville-road-race/

Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community Yard Sale (cut-off date to be on the map is May 7)

Contact: Cathy Clark (509) 731-3138 Cost to be on the map $10 to Waterville Main Street Association.

  • Restaurants, park bathrooms, and food service will be open.
  • Car Wash to support Girl’s Basketball.
  • Yard sale to support Waterville Cheerleaders.

Sunday, June 26

Tour de Bloom Gravel Race (on Badger Mountain roads)

More information to come.

Tour de Bloom will have volunteer support from students and staff of Waterville School. That is also the start point for the race.

Farmer’s & Crafter’s Markets (Second Saturday of each month)

Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, August 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, September 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Student crafters are invited to sell in their own booths at no cost.

Booth Prices: By willing donation to Waterville Main Street Association

Suggested: $15 for one Saturday or $40 for all three Saturdays.

When the Farmer's Markets are in the planning stages, we welcome volunteers who would like to join in, set up, take down, activities and other help.

Contacts

Amy Larsen: (509) 745-8306, watervillemainstreet@gmail.com

Katie Oberweiser: katieannobe@gmail.com

https://www.historicwatervillewa.org/farmers-market



