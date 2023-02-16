Salsa in a jar

This take on those salads in a jar includes roma tomatoes and is a layered, quick and easy beauty, with less muss and fuss.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Similar to my Salsa 7 recipe, I named this recipe 222 Salsa to remember the basic quantities to make this simple, delicious salsa. It is actually a combination of both recipes, but since you put it in the jar in layers as you cut everything up, you have less mess to clean up.

It's similar to those salads in a jar that were so popular. The reasoning behind the salads in a jar is to put the juicier vegetables in the bottom and the drier foods toward the top to help keep the food fresher for a few days longer, until you are ready to serve it. Then, you add two more tomatoes, shake it up well and dump it out into a pretty serving bowl.



