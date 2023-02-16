Similar to my Salsa 7 recipe, I named this recipe 222 Salsa to remember the basic quantities to make this simple, delicious salsa. It is actually a combination of both recipes, but since you put it in the jar in layers as you cut everything up, you have less mess to clean up.
It's similar to those salads in a jar that were so popular. The reasoning behind the salads in a jar is to put the juicier vegetables in the bottom and the drier foods toward the top to help keep the food fresher for a few days longer, until you are ready to serve it. Then, you add two more tomatoes, shake it up well and dump it out into a pretty serving bowl.
Ingredients per jar (same seven ingredients as my Salsa 7 recipe):
2 juicy limes, juiced
1 Tbsp. Kosher salt
2 large ripe roma tomatoes, diced
¼ red onion, diced
1 handful cilantro, freshly chopped
2 jalapenos, diced
2 large cloves garlic, minced finely
When ready to serve add:
2 additional large ripe roma tomatoes, diced
Directions:
In a clean, 32-ounce mason jar, squeeze the juice of two limes. To pick juicy limes, find the heaviest ones; use more if the limes are drier. You need about a half-inch of juice in the mason jar. Add in the salt next and swish it around.
Layer tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, jalapenos and garlic. If you're going to be eating the salsa within a day, fill up the rest of the jar with two more roma tomatoes and shake well.
Otherwise, seal the jar and put it in the fridge. In two to three days, when you are ready to serve it, dice two more tomatoes into the jar and shake it up.
Empty the concoction into a pretty serving dish with a large serving spoon, and have it available for those salsa lovers at your table. This salsa goes really fast, so plan on making a few extra jars. You can also add a few tablespoons of apple cider vinegar (live, with the mother) to any leftover salsa to preserve it for a few days longer.
I have added salsa to soups, spaghetti sauce, enchiladas and just about anything that needs a little extra flavor. I usually make more rather than less, because the look on the face of a salsa-seeker is a very sad thing to witness when we run out of salsa.
