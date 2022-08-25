I got home Friday to find out my air conditioner finally gave in to the heat. So, cooking with the oven was not something I was looking forward to experiencing. I did, however, have some apples I needed to use and have been craving this bread. Since it received 10 thumbs up and a happy dance from the kids it's always a hit. I don’t go by the number of stars on the five-star scale, but I take thumbs up and can generally guess if it should be made again by the amount of footwork my kids put into the happy dance.
You can add a glaze to the finished bread, but I usually omit it because it already has plenty of sugar. I will include the ingredients for the glaze just in case you want the full fritter experience.
Ingredients
Brown Sugar mixture
1/3 C brown sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
Mix together in a small bowl
Bread
½ C butter softened
2/3 C Sugar
2 eggs (room temperature)
2 tsp vanilla
1 ¾ tsp baking powder
1 ½ c flour
½ c milk (almond woks for dairy free)
Apples
Peel, core, and chop two large apples, small but not too fine.
Toss the apples into a separate bowl with —
2 T sugar
1 tsp cinnamon
Glaze
½ C powdered sugar
1-3 T milk
Sprinkle of vanilla powder (optional)
Directions
Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9x5 loaf pan.
Cream the butter and sugar together until it is creamy.
Mix in eggs one at a time and make sure the eggs are fully combined, then add the vanilla and baking powder. Slowly add the flour and mix until blended. Add in the milk and continue to mix until smooth.
Fold in the apples until fully combined.
Place half the bread mixture in the loaf pan. Spread half of the brown sugar mixture over the batter. Layer the last of the bread batter and then top with the remaining brown sugar. Take a butter knife and drag it through the bread to swirl the brown sugar mixture through the batter.
Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Insert a knife in the center and make sure it comes out clean.
Cool the bread for about 15 minutes and remove from the pan. Once the bread has cooled completely, make your glaze and drizzle over the bread. Enjoy!
