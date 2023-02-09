When I was young, I loved avocados. I think I just about died and went to heaven when my usual order of a BLT on sourdough was offered up with avocado. I was on cloud nine.
Guacamole was a treasured treat we might afford at the Mexican restaurant, and I always asked for some.
I remember in sixth grade we had a fiesta. It took months to prepare for it. We were given giant pieces of cloth in the shape of a poncho, aka serape.
Mr. Morris, our sixth grade teacher, who was the favorite at our small elementary school, let us do amazing things, like put on plays, and earn money for special field trips. We were a wild class and he taught us in new and different ways from all of the other teachers and classes I had attended.
We designed and colored our serapes with crayons, then used an iron and wax paper to melt the waxy crayons into the cloth. We all had our ponchos completed by the time we had our school's famous fiesta and wore them. My own mother even brought the best guacamole ever (though she was unsure of how to make it). I was so proud because everyone loved it. I really can't even remember what other dishes were served, except for a weird concoction for our beverage that included all the different varieties of sodas mixed together, which was actually delicious.
I don't really remember when I ate taquitos for the first time, but I do remember eating them quite often because of the guacamole served with them.
Avocados aside, one of the best things you can do to assist in your cooking budget regarding not only money, but time, is to find bulk, cheap cuts of meat.
I take that huge pork loin, beef roast or chicken and cook it all up at once and freeze part of it, if necessary, and the rest I keep in the fridge.
I had some leftover shredded pork in the fridge from some pulled pork sandwiches and I decided taquitos would be perfect for the remainder.
We had seven extra large corn tortillas leftover and some pre-packaged guacamole. So taquitos it was.
Ingredients
Any leftover meats, cooked and shredded
Corn tortillas
1 cup lard
Toothpicks
Salt to sprinkle
Pre-made guacamole OR
Make your own
2 avocados, just barely soft and ripened
1-2 cloves garlic chopped fine
1 lime, juiced
The best guacamole is simple. It doesn't drown out the wonderful avocado flavor or thin it down. A little chopped fresh garlic is the catalyst and you will never go back to those other recipes.
Avocado 101
If you're making your own guacamole, use just barely ripened avocados. It is easy to ripen and store avocados without waste, but it requires diligence. Use the thick skinned varieties like Hass. Always buy them when they are still unripe and unrefrigerated. Also, check the avocados for any blemishes. Always be very gentle with them so as not to bruise them.
Bring them home and place them on a warm counter (countertop over a dishwasher is fine). At night before you go to bed, turn the avocados over. Gently check them by giving them a little squeeze. If they give at all or leave an indentation, immediately put them on the door of the fridge where they can chill, but not get too cold. They will continue to ripen, but more slowly. Use them within a week or so. The secret is to be "hands-on" with your avocados, gently turning them once or twice a day until they start to ripen.
If you have too many ripe avocados, cut them up, mash them, add lime and chopped garlic, and freeze in airtight containers. It is easily thawed in the fridge and tastes like fresh guacamole. Just give it a good stir before serving.
Directions for taquitos
Crisping the taquitos in the oven with lightly fried corn tortillas turns out taquitos that are not as greasy. Tallow or lard gives the best flavor and be sure to salt them well.
Warm the lard/tallow on medium high heat. Dip the edge of the tortilla in. When it forms bubbles around it, the oil is ready. Have tongs and a plate to put the tortillas on handy.
Each tortilla will only take a minute to soften and then start to firm up. You are basically making the tortillas soft enough to wrap around the meat without tearing. If you leave it too long they will crisp up and you won't be able to fold them.
Put a tortilla in the hot oil and flip it. Remove to the plate and continue frying all the tortillas.
Preheat the oven to 400°F.
Wrap the pieces of shredded meat (I use a good amount of meat), two at a time, with a toothpick holding the two open edges together to avoid them coming unwrapped. Place them on a cookie sheet, evenly spaced.
Bake for 10 minutes on one side, flip them and bake an additional 10 minutes on the other side. Continue cooking and baking until they are browned to your liking.
Salt and serve with guacamole.