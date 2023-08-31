Waterville Recipe Box | Cheesy pork enchiladas

Back in the 1980s, I was taught how to make enchiladas with simmered canned enchilada sauce using many pans, tortillas fried in oil, and exact amounts of grated cheese. It was a long, tedious process, and the enchiladas were good, but not like authentic Mexican restaurant enchiladas.
Later, back in the early 2000s, I received a New Mexico Hatch chili recipe after tasting the BEST enchiladas I had ever eaten. You made your own homemade enchilada sauce, and assembly was simple and quick. The only problem was making enough, because they disappear as soon as they are served.
I had always served enchiladas with tacos, beans and rice, so they were never the main meal. Adding meat to this enchilada recipe makes it a satisfying meal. If you like very saucy enchiladas, be sure to double the sauce for this recipe.
Cheesy Pork Enchiladas
Tools:
Mini blender
13 x 9 inch casserole pan
Medium non-stick sauce pan
Silicone slotted spoon
Ingredients:
3 lbs. pork roast salted and cooked until shredded
1 pkg. 8-count extra-large corn tortillas
1 ½ lb. sharp cheddar, grated
4 small cans diced green chilis
Sauce -
1 stick butter
¼ cup flour
2 cups cold water
2 cloves fresh garlic
¼ cup Hatch chili powder
1-2 tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
While the pork is still warm, divide it equally into 8 portions. Assemble the enchiladas in a casserole pan by rolling the meat and a few pinches of cheese into each tortilla. Arrange the enchiladas, seam side down, in a neat row with 6 enchiladas and the 2 extra enchiladas below.
Prepare the liquid for the sauce by adding 2 cups cold water, spices and garlic to a mini blender. Blend until fully emulsified and set aside.
Cook the sauce by melting the butter on medium heat in a non-stick sauce pan until it begins to brown. Quickly stir in the flour and turn the heat to low. Continue stirring until the flour is browned. Add in the liquid and continue stirring until the enchilada sauce just begins to thicken. Pour it evenly over the tops of the enchiladas. Sprinkle the remaining cheese and top with the green chilis.
Bake in the oven for about 30 minutes or until the cheese starts to get bubbly. Serve while they are hot.
