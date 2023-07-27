Waterville Recipe Box | Chicken fried steak tips on a smashed potato bun

These steak tips are not actually fried, but baked in the oven along with the smashed potato “buns.” The spice mixture makes a nice coating for the steak, similar to a chicken fried steak. It is very spicy, but it goes perfectly with the unseasoned potatoes. A side of green beans and a cream gravy would be a nice accompaniment.
Tools:
Potato masher
Ingredients:
2 lbs. top sirloin tips
Seasoning -
2 Tbsp. paprika
1 Tbsp. thyme
1 Tbsp. basil
1 Tbsp. oregano
1 Tbsp. black pepper
1 Tbsp. ground mustard
1 Tbsp. granulated garlic
1 Tbsp. powdered ginger
½ Tbsp. ground celery seeds
½ Tbsp. cayenne
1 tsp. salt
Smashed potato buns -
8 medium red potatoes
8 pats of butter
Olive oil to drizzle
Salt to taste
Directions:
Mix together all the seasoning spices. Stir well. Sprinkle over the meat and stir to coat it all. Let marinate.
Boil the potatoes until the skin starts to split on a few potatoes. Remove from heat. Using a slotted spoon, scoop the potatoes onto a cookie sheet. Mash each potato slightly until it forms a bun shape. Put a pat of butter on each one and drizzle each one with olive oil. Sprinkle salt and put in the oven on the lowest rack at 375° F.
Also, at the same time, put the marinated meat on a small baking sheet in the oven on the highest rack. After about 15 minutes, turn the potato “bun” over gently with a spatula. Stir the meat and return both to the oven for another 15-20 minutes or until the potatoes are toasty brown and meat is browned.
Place a potato bun on a plate, top with meat and add top bun. Serve with a fork.
