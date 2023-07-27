Waterville Recipe Box | Chicken fried steak tips on a smashed potato bun
The chicken fried steak tips are sandwiched between smashed potato buns, but you still will need a fork to savor this delicious combination.
 
 
 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

These steak tips are not actually fried, but baked in the oven along with the smashed potato “buns.” The spice mixture makes a nice coating for the steak, similar to a chicken fried steak. It is very spicy, but it goes perfectly with the unseasoned potatoes. A side of green beans and a cream gravy would be a nice accompaniment.

