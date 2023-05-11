Making sure meat is tender by using a marinade is easy and just takes a little pre-planning. The night before, marinate cuts of meat in buttermilk. My no-waste muffin tin buttermilk biscuit recipe uses the leftover marinade incorporated into a batter, so no worries about rolling out the dough. The chicharrones add intense flavor and a crunchy coating that is perfect when made into biscuit sandwiches.
Ingredients
Two 2-pound eye of round roasts
1 quart buttermilk
One 7-ounce bag chile limon chicharrones
3 cup all purpose flour
2 tsp. salt
½ cup melted and slightly cooled lard and about 2 Tbsp. for greasing
2 Tbsp. baking powder
Directions
Soak roasts in buttermilk overnight in the refrigerator, or for at least 12 hours, in a large lidded bowl.
Flip the roasts periodically for even tenderizing.
Crunch up the chicharrones as much as possible in the bag. (This was fun.)
Remove the roasts to a large roasting pan. I covered mine with foil for easy cleanup.
Pour the crushed chicharrones onto the roasts and turn to coat all sides.
Cover with foil and bake at 350°F for one to two hours until it is done to taste.
While the roasts are cooking, prepare the muffin tin(s), greasing generously.
Prepare the batter by stirring flour, salt and lard into the buttermilk. Do not add the baking powder until just before baking. Note: This batter has raw meat ingredients, so treat it as you would raw meat.
When the roasts are done, remove them from the oven and allow them to rest, covered, before slicing.
Keep the oven on and turn the heat up to 400°F.
Quickly sprinkle and stir the baking powder into the batter.
Scoop mounds of batter into the muffin tin and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.
Keep leftovers in the fridge and make cold roast beef mini biscuit sandwiches the next day.
