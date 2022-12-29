We always had a huge ham for Christmas. Just plain, though, no fancy frills or toppings and no spiral cuts either. The fruit salad was the main event, mostly for us kids anyway, and it really went well together.
The star of our Christmas dinner had every fruit you could purchase back then, which was just the basics: bananas, apples, pears, grapes and oranges. It was meant to be very sweet, but of course, we had to eat ham first and our vegetables, which I didn't mind. I've always loved vegetables. We usually had canned corn and green beans and warmed store-bought rolls with butter.
To make the salad, we would chop up the fruit into bite-sized pieces, add walnuts, chocolate chips, marshmallows and maraschino cherries. The fun part was squirting the whipped cream onto it and we always got a mouthful of whipped cream for helping.
I still make a sweet fruit salad for our Christmas dinner, just not as sweet as back then. It always disappears quickly, so I like to make a lot to have some leftovers for the next day.
My Christmas dinner now includes a magnificent ham (still plain), flaky biscuits and cream gravy, fresh, lightly steamed green beans, wild rice with black olives and chopped mushrooms, and, of course, fruit salad.
Ingredients
5 green pears
5 dark red apples
1 bag fresh mandarin oranges or tangerines (about 12)
1-2 cups walnut pieces
Sugar free marshmallows
Sugar free chocolate chips
1-2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 small jar maraschino cherries
Optional
Gelatin and monk fruit sweetener for stabilizing the whipped cream.
Directions
Cut a few mandarin oranges in half. Core and chop the apples and pears into bite-sized pieces. Every so often squeeze mandarin orange halves into the freshly chopped fruit and stir gently to coat the apples and pears so they do not turn brown.
Peel the rest of the mandarin oranges, separating the pieces and adding them to the chopped fruit mix. Add walnuts, marshmallows and chocolate chips to taste.
You may stabilize the cream or whip it, but I just pour some heavy cream on top until it looks creamy and gently stir it in.
I add the maraschino cherries last so that they don't get too bruised when stirring. It always looks wonderful to have whole maraschino cherries in a fruit salad. I always called them the prize. But watch out, this fruit salad may become the star of your Christmas dinner, pushing out your delectable ham or your green bean casserole. It always was the star of our Christmas dinner!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone