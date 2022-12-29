We always had a huge ham for Christmas. Just plain, though, no fancy frills or toppings and no spiral cuts either. The fruit salad was the main event, mostly for us kids anyway, and it really went well together.

The star of our Christmas dinner had every fruit you could purchase back then, which was just the basics: bananas, apples, pears, grapes and oranges. It was meant to be very sweet, but of course, we had to eat ham first and our vegetables, which I didn't mind. I've always loved vegetables. We usually had canned corn and green beans and warmed store-bought rolls with butter.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?