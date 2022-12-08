5951514332876686370.jpg

This photo shows ingredients for a simple, yet unforgettable cornbread stuffing.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

The threads of a Native American culture forced into a new age, and those who hung in there and transformed themselves to fit into the then-current society, helped create this cornbread stuffing recipe.

Traces of indigenous ingredients — namely corn — from the south-central region of Colorado combined with the still evolving societal Thanksgiving menu emerged as a compromise.



