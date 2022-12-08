The threads of a Native American culture forced into a new age, and those who hung in there and transformed themselves to fit into the then-current society, helped create this cornbread stuffing recipe.
Traces of indigenous ingredients — namely corn — from the south-central region of Colorado combined with the still evolving societal Thanksgiving menu emerged as a compromise.
I still imagine my grandfather working hard in the coal mines all day, coming home to his farm and putting in another day's hard work to keep his large family fed. It was a patriarchal rule and from what I heard, he had distinct likes and dislikes on the ways his meals were prepared.
Using what was grown on the farm, which was a lot of corn and corn-fed animals, may have had much to do with his preferences.
Ingredients
1-2 boxes seasoned cornbread stuffing
1 quart heavy whipping cream
Cold water to moisten the cornbread
1 stick butter
1 large package hard dry salami slices
5 lbs. russet potatoes
Olive oil to grease the pan/bowl
Directions
In a food processor, process the salami until it is finely ground, then remove it to a large bowl. Next, grate the unpeeled potatoes on coarse shred. Empty the potatoes from the processor into the large bowl as needed, stirring a little bit of cold heavy cream into it to avoid rust forming on the potatoes.
When all the potatoes are grated, stir the remaining cream in and add the seasoned cornbread. Slowly add cold water and gently stir the mixture until the cornbread is moistened. The consistency should be like a thick cake batter.
Grease a microwave-safe bowl with olive oil and pour the mix into it. Top it with pieces of butter.
Cover and cook in the microwave until the potatoes are tender. If using an oven-safe dish, you may use the oven to brown the top, if you like.
My mom used to stuff a huge turkey with this stuffing and cook it at 450° Fahrenheit for about an hour. She had a heavy, elaborate roasting pan with gizmos and gadgets that held in the heat wonderfully. She would then turn the oven way down and let it roast all night. It was a blessing and a torment to smell it cooking. We always woke up, eagerly running to the kitchen to help with preparations in hopes of getting a few morsels to appease our hunger that was stimulated from the scents of roasted turkey and stuffing.
Nowadays, it is not recommended to stuff a turkey due to the risk of food poisoning.
