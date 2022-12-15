Dundee cake

Dundee cakes, made to last through the holiday season, are conveniently sized in this stoneware fluted pan.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

Dundee cake is native to a place called Dundee in Scotland. It is a Scottish fruit cake that has varied historical stories behind it. Whether specifically made for Mary Queen of Scots, or because they were tired of the usual fruitcakes, all authentic recipes contained Scottish whiskey.

I heard about the Dundee cake from a Sherlock Holmes spin-off show. A piece of cake had been sitting for who knows how long, but was still deemed okay to eat. Sherlock's sister grabbed the cake on her way out and ate it ravenously. Of course, I had to find out what it was and make one.



