Dundee cake is native to a place called Dundee in Scotland. It is a Scottish fruit cake that has varied historical stories behind it. Whether specifically made for Mary Queen of Scots, or because they were tired of the usual fruitcakes, all authentic recipes contained Scottish whiskey.
I heard about the Dundee cake from a Sherlock Holmes spin-off show. A piece of cake had been sitting for who knows how long, but was still deemed okay to eat. Sherlock's sister grabbed the cake on her way out and ate it ravenously. Of course, I had to find out what it was and make one.
As usual, I have adapted this recipe to contain less sugar than most Dundee cake recipes, but it is definitely not low sugar or low calorie. It is for the holidays, after all.
Ingredients
Dried fruit marinade
2 cups raisins, currants, etc.
1 cup whiskey
2 Tbsp. flour (for coating just before adding to mixed batter)
Pan prep
½ stick butter for greasing the pan
Almond flour to flour the pan
50 whole almonds to decorate, approximately
Batter
1 ⅓ cup flour
1 ½ cup powdered milk
2 cups almond flour
1 Tbsp baking powder
1 stick butter, melted and cooled
3 eggs, room temperature
2 mandarin oranges zested, juiced & chopped
Instructions
Add the whiskey to the dried fruit and let it marinate overnight, until the fruit is plump.
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
I used a stoneware fluted cake pan that makes 6 mini bundt-style cakes. Grease the bundt pan generously and sprinkle almond flour to prevent the cakes from sticking. Place whole almonds in a decorative circle in the bottom of each mold.
Mix the flour, almond flour, powdered milk, and baking powder in a bowl. Gently stir in the cooled melted butter.
In a separate bowl, beat the eggs until frothy. Stir in the mandarin orange zest, juice and chopped pieces. Add the egg mixture to the flour mixture. Before adding the whiskey-saturated fruit to the batter, toss the dried fruit into the 2 tablespoons of flour, then fold the mixture gently into the batter. (Be sure to add any remaining liquid.) The batter will be very thick and sticky. Add a few extra spoonfuls of whiskey if it is too dry.
Spoon the batter into the prepared baking pan, pressing down to make sure there are no air bubbles.
Bake in the preheated oven at 350°F for 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into it comes out clean. Let the cakes cool completely before gently removing them from the pan. Place them on a decorative serving dish and enjoy.
