I still remember the first time I had a Pizza Pizzazz back in the late 1980s at Taco Bell. It was surprisingly good, but this version is much more filling and we all know food is just that much better when it's homemade.
I like that it has meat in it and more cheese. Plus you can add even more of your favorite toppings. I just love the green onion.
Choose your tomatoes wisely. Get red, fully ripened tomatoes for the best flavor.
Tools
Pizza cutter
Tongs
Foldable pizza boxes
Ingredients
2 cups lard
20 8-inch flour tortillas
2 lbs. extra lean ground beef
2 packets fajita seasoning
32-ounce can refried beans
3 cups chunky salsa, divided
5 cups shredded mexican blend cheese, divided
Red vine-ripened tomatoes, diced
Black olives, sliced
Green onions, chopped
Enchilada sauce, divided
Mexican sour cream, for topping
Various hot sauces, red and green
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Use a large skillet on medium-high to heat the lard. Fry each of the tortillas until golden brown, about 30 seconds to a minute per side. Be sure to fry them until they are crispy in the middle, so they don't get soggy.
Using the same skillet, brown the ground beef and fajita seasoning mix over medium-high heat.
Stir in 1 ½ cups of chunky salsa and the refried beans. Heat over medium-low heat, letting it simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Place two or three tortillas on each baking sheet and spread about a cup and a half of the bean and meat mixture onto each one.
Top each with another flour tortilla. Spread 2 tablespoons chunky salsa, and 1 tablespoon enchilada sauce on the top of each one.
Sprinkle ½ cup of shredded mexican blend cheese evenly on top of each tortilla.
Bake for six to eight minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
Remove the baked Mexican pizzas from the oven and top with diced ripe tomatoes, chopped green onions and sliced black olives. Add additional hot sauces to your taste.
Cut each pizza into fourths, add a dollop of sour cream and serve immediately.
