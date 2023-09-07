Waterville Recipe Box | Deviled eggs

I'm still coming up with “eggscellent” egg recipes. I am thinking maybe a protein powder angel food cake, a creamy-silky quiche, a fluffy frittata or even a smooth, rich flan drenched in a golden caramel.
But, deviled eggs were requested first. So I took a couple dozen boiled eggs that had been chilling in the fridge and whipped up some spicy deviled eggs real quick. These eggs went down and went fast so easily. I found that I had eaten five whole eggs (that's 10 halves) before I knew it!
I used 2 dozen eggs, but if you and your family really like deviled eggs, you may want to double the recipe.
Ingredients:
2 dozen boiled and completely chilled eggs
6 dill pickles, chilled
½ - ¾ cup avocado mayonnaise, chilled
2-3 Tbsp yellow mustard, chilled
2 Tbsp Louisiana hot sauce
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1-2 tsp cayenne pepper
Optional - paprika to sprinkle
Directions:
Peel and rinse the boiled eggs. Pat dry. Cut each egg lengthwise and gently scoop out the yolks. Place the yolks in a large bowl and arrange the halved egg whites on a large serving platter.
Using a fork or a small masher, break the yolks down until there are no lumps. Stir in the mayonnaise, mustard, hot sauce, salt and pepper until it is smooth.
Chop two of the pickles into small-diced pieces and stir into the yolks. Scoop spoonfuls of the yolk mixture into the egg halves, evenly, using up as much mixture as possible. (I ate the small amount that was left over.)
Slice the remaining pickles into dill-chips and top each deviled egg with one. Sprinkle cayenne pepper over the top and serve chilled. Paprika may be used instead of the cayenne for a less spicy flavor.
