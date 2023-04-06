Eggs Benedict

Homemade eggs Benedict is the perfect brunch recipe for the spring holidays.

Eggs Benedict with asparagus is a perfect food to serve for a spring brunch. The vibrant green color of asparagus adds a pop of color to the plate, making it aesthetically appealing, just perfect for the holidays.

Asparagus is a spring vegetable, so it's at its peak during this time of year and is a popular ingredient used in brunch dishes. The combination of eggs, hollandaise sauce, and asparagus creates a delicious flavor profile that's both savory and refreshing, perfect for a springtime meal.



