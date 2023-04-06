Eggs Benedict with asparagus is a perfect food to serve for a spring brunch. The vibrant green color of asparagus adds a pop of color to the plate, making it aesthetically appealing, just perfect for the holidays.
Asparagus is a spring vegetable, so it's at its peak during this time of year and is a popular ingredient used in brunch dishes. The combination of eggs, hollandaise sauce, and asparagus creates a delicious flavor profile that's both savory and refreshing, perfect for a springtime meal.
This recipe can be customized to suit various dietary needs and preferences. You can substitute regular English muffins with gluten-free, or low-carb, and switch out regular bacon for turkey bacon, or zero sugar, uncured bacon, which I like to use.
Ingredients
1 lb. bacon
2 pkgs. Canadian bacon
1 bunch fresh asparagus, cleaned
1 dozen eggs (room temperature)
1 pkg. English muffins
Hollandaise sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
4 egg yolks
1 lemon, cut into wedges
Dash of salt
Directions
Lay bacon strips on a heavy baking pan and cook in the oven at 400°F for about 15 minutes or until they just begin to sizzle.
Using a spatula, slide all the bacon to one side of the pan. Lay out the Canadian bacon along the other side, topping it with the asparagus. Return it to the oven at 325°F. Check occasionally, turning the oven off when bacon is crisp, leaving the pan to stay warm in the oven. This will continue warming the Canadian bacon and will crisp cook the asparagus so the texture is still crunchy. You may opt to cook the asparagus longer if you prefer it more done.
Split and toast the English muffins.
Take a large, nonstick pan and add 1-inch of water. Turn on high heat until it begins to simmer. Crack eight eggs into a bowl. Separate the other four eggs, retaining the four yolks separately for the hollandaise sauce. Gently add the whole eggs and additional egg whites to the water. Reduce the heat to low and add the lid. When all the egg whites are cooked, remove from the heat immediately and keep warm.
Hollandaise sauce
Heat mayonnaise in a microwave safe bowl in 10-second increments, stirring well in-between. When the mayo is hot, stir in the egg yolks one at a time. Return bowl to the microwave, if necessary, to keep an even temperature (do not overcook). Squeeze the lemon juice in next with a dash of salt and stir well.
Prepare the plates by topping English muffins with the meats, an egg, hollandaise sauce and the muffin top. Serve with asparagus on the side with lots of hollandaise sauce drizzled over top.
