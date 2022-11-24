Evolved Thanksgiving meal

A plate of traditional, evolved Thanksgiving dishes is shown.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

My family’s known and loved traditional Thanksgiving dinner has evolved from when I was a child.

My mother did not cook very often, and there was only one year that I remember as a young child that she did not cook for Thanksgiving. I ended up cooking a whole Thanksgiving meal all by myself because I refused to not celebrate our most coveted of all meals. Plus, we gotta eat, right? Everyone except me had a bad flu, so I stepped up to the plate, surprised at how much I remembered from past Thanksgivings, and bugged my mom when there were details I couldn't remember.



