My family’s known and loved traditional Thanksgiving dinner has evolved from when I was a child.
My mother did not cook very often, and there was only one year that I remember as a young child that she did not cook for Thanksgiving. I ended up cooking a whole Thanksgiving meal all by myself because I refused to not celebrate our most coveted of all meals. Plus, we gotta eat, right? Everyone except me had a bad flu, so I stepped up to the plate, surprised at how much I remembered from past Thanksgivings, and bugged my mom when there were details I couldn't remember.
Over the years, my children and I have tweaked the meal to suit our tastes, but we have always used my mom's Thanksgiving meal as the base, the template to which delectable changes have been made.
The original meal brought down from my mother's ancestors was simple: A roasted turkey, stuffed with a corn bread potato dressing, corn, green beans, rolls with butter, cream cheese stuffed celery, and olives.
As I got older and was able to assist in the kitchen, I requested additions, mainly from magazine photos showcasing other traditional Thanksgiving meals. I told her we needed yams, pumpkin pie, and cranberry sauce. Mashed potatoes and gravy were out of the question though, because my grandfather disliked them; therefore they were not part of our meal until I married. That is when the merger took place: turkey, mashed potatoes, peas, gravy, two kinds of stuffing, yams, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie.
Now, we go with the flow and make the meal with whatever we can, and are learning to become a little less uptight with the day and the recipes. The corn bread potato stuffing is always requested, along with my cranberry fruit salad, and pretty much anything goes. My kids love mashed potatoes and gravy, so even though there may be ancestors turning in their graves, it is served.
Ingredients:
Fresh, uncooked whole turkey
Hard dry salami slices
Cream cheese
Heavy whipping cream
Butter
Potatoes
Yams
Celery
Onion
Cranberries
Pecans
Frozen peas
Sugar free cherry gelatin
Seasoned dressing
Seasoned cornbread stuffing
Cornstarch
Olive oil
Dinner rolls
Directions:
Place turkey in the oven. Follow the directions given with the turkey and save the gravy pouch for later. Note: no one stuffs their turkeys anymore, so it will get done faster than you think.
Make the platter with cream cheese stuffed celery and black olives. Put it in the fridge to chill.
Use the food processor to chop up the fresh cranberries. Add whipping cream and gelatin mix, and mix slowly until fully incorporated. Remove from the processor and add handfuls of pecan halves and more cream and/or gelatin mix for a good taste and texture, similar to a mousse. Chill.
Use a food processor to process the hard salami and grate the potatoes. Mix in a large bowl with the seasoned cornbread, butter, cream, and olive oil. Cook in the microwave until the potatoes are tender.
Cut up celery, onion, and pieces of cold butter into a bowl with the seasoned dressing. When it's almost turkey time, pour boiling water over the mixture, just to moisten, and heat in the microwave for a few minutes.
Start the potatoes boiling for the mashed potatoes. When they start to open up you may peel them under cold water or leave the skin on and mash them with lots of butter and cream.
Pre-cook the yams in the microwave (don't forget to poke a few holes), leaving the peel on, then let cool slightly before chopping into bite-sized pieces. Fry the pieces in olive oil seasoned with parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme and garlic. Keep warm.
Butter the peas in a pan and cook them until thawed. Cover and keep warm.
Baste and brown the turkey. Remove some drippings from the pan and add to a pan along with the gravy packet. Add additional cornstarch to small amounts of cold water, if needed, to thicken.
Remove the turkey from the oven to rest, then pop in the dinner rolls. Get some butter out and place on a butter dish to soften.
We usually do an informal serving unless a lot of family has gathered together. It's not so much about the pomp and circumstance, but about enjoying good food and being thankful.
