I am truly thankful for my Waterville neighbors, who give me starts, seeds, plants, and advice. Gardening is a community activity, even if you never leave your garden. What you do in your garden could impact your neighbor.
The sharing of garden alliums has led to this wonderful stew that feels so nourishing when you eat it. Next time I will definitely pick more alliums and make a bigger pot of stew. Everyone loved it and it disappeared rather quickly.
It is simple to make, with few ingredients. You may wish to make some garlic bread to serve with it, to sop up all the juices. It really doesn't seem like it would be a filling meal, but it is. Just be sure to make enough for seconds.
Ingredients:
Freshly picked alliums from your garden, (elephant garlic, Inchelium garlic, shallots, Egyptian Walking onions, chives) chopped coarsely, reserve greens for last minute addition
Bone-in pork roast
Cuts of beef or a few steaks
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a heavy, oven-safe soup pot or Dutch oven, add a few cups of water and the pork roast. Top the pork with the beef and salt well. Sprinkle pepper over the top, add the lid, and put in the oven.
Roast the meat for a few hours, adding water if necessary, until the meat falls apart with a fork. Remove from the oven, to the top of the stove. Break up the meat into bite-sized pieces, cover with water, and let simmer for an hour or so.
Remove the bone, add the alliums, and cook until the alliums are just softened.
Serve in bowls and top with freshly chopped allium greens.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone