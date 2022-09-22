Allium stew

Freshly-picked alliums are so flavorful in stew.

I am truly thankful for my Waterville neighbors, who give me starts, seeds, plants, and advice. Gardening is a community activity, even if you never leave your garden. What you do in your garden could impact your neighbor.

The sharing of garden alliums has led to this wonderful stew that feels so nourishing when you eat it. Next time I will definitely pick more alliums and make a bigger pot of stew. Everyone loved it and it disappeared rather quickly.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?